Supercell released a dragon-themed event called Dragon Festival, celebrating the Lunar New Year and introducing various Hero skins, such as Clash of Clans Dragon Champion skin. The event functions much like the recent Cookie Rumble event, featuring a Dragon Pinata in the Home Village that generates Red Envelopes. Collecting these event-exclusive currencies moves you forward in the event's reward track, yielding multiple rewards, like Dragon Medals.

The Dragon Festival event has introduced dragon-themed skins for all heroes in Clash of Clans. While you can obtain the Grand Warden's skin, Dragon Warden, from the Trader Shop via Dragon Medals, the Royale Champion's Dragon Champion skin is available in the seasonal premium reward track.

If you don't wish to purchase a Clash of Clans Gold Pass to obtain the Clash of Clans Dragon Champion skin, you can grab it for free by following the procedures discussed in this article.

How to get free Clash of Clans Dragon Champion skin

A Clash of Clans content creator, @ClashDotNinja, who keeps the COC enthusiasts posted for game-related news and updates, has recently released a post giving away a free Clash of Clans Dragon Champion skin.

It's worth mentioning that since this Lunar Year's calendar's zodiac sign is dragons, the developer has released multiple skins and troops themed around the same.

Part of these additions is the Dragon Champion skin that follows an azure color scheme and features a strident as a weapon for the Royale Champion instead of a spear. Moreover, it features a dragon mask for the hero, accentuating the skin's appearance even further.

How to win a free Clash of Clans Dragon Champion skin

To obtain a free Dragon Champion skin in COC, you must participate in a giveaway conducted by @ClashDotNinja on his X account.

Below are the procedures to participate in the event and get a chance to win the skin:

Step 1: Open the X on your device.

Step 2: Tap the follow button on the creator's profile.

Step 3: Find the post offering the free skin.

Step 4: Leave a comment on the post and retweet it.

Follow these steps, and you'll get a chance to win the Dragon Champion skin. The winners will be announced on February 14, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC+0). They'll receive a code to be pasted in the in-game shop.

How to obtain the Clash of Clans Dragon Warden skin

You can purchase the Dragon Warden skin from the Home Village's Trader Shop, which costs 4,650 Dragon Medals. You can gather these medals by accumulating Red Envelopes from the Dragon Pinata in your Home Village. Additionally, you can loot these envelopes via multiplayer attacks and progress in the event's reward track, which yields various rewards, including Clash of Clans Dragon Medals.