How to collect the Clash of Clans Dragon Medals

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Supercell has released the Dragon Festival featuring event-exclusive currencies — Clash of Clans Dragon Medals and Red Envelopes. Since this year's Chinese Calendar's zodiac sign is the dragon, the event is themed around the same. It offers various items themed around the mythic creature, such as a special Grand Warden skin, troop, and souvenirs.

The Dragon Festival event features a Dragon Pinata in the Home Village that generates Red Envelopes. Additionally, you can collect these items by looting from enemy bases in multiplayer attacks. Accumulating Red Envelopes moves you forward in the event's reward track, yielding many rewards.

Note that you can only collect a limited number of these items during the Dragon Festival. This article will discuss how you can obtain Clash of Clans Dragon Medals at the earliest.

How to collect Clash of Clans Dragon Medals in the Dragon Festival event

During the Dragon Festival, collecting Clash of Clans Dragon Medals is the most crucial task that involves accumulating Red Envelopes. You can collect the latter via the Dragon Pinata available in the Home Village and perform as many multiplayer attacks as possible.

Note that these medals aren't available in the enemy base's storage buildings but are dispersed among different structures, which are accordingly highlighted. Remember, to earn Red Envelopes, taking down these buildings should be your priority.

As you progress in the event's reward track by collecting them, you'll get many exclusives, such as the Azure Dragon and Firecracker troops and Dragon Medals. However, F2P gamers can only collect 3,100 medals, whereas those with an Event Pass can earn over 5,000.

If you wish to collect all medals, you should consider purchasing an Event Pass, which costs 449 INR. Note that purchasing it rewards you with 1,000 Red Envelopes. Also, earning extra envelopes after finishing the Dragon Festival event's reward track yields bonus Dragon Medals.

Besides these methods, watch out for free Clash of Clans Dragon Medals offered by COC content creators. One such giveaway was carried out recently by @ClashDotNinja on its X account.

How to get free Clash of Clans Dragon Medals

@ClashDotNinja is a COC content creator who uploads game-related content, such as news and patch releases. The individual recently uploaded a post on their X account offering free Clash of Clans Red Envelopes and Dragon Medals.

To claim these items, you must click the link featured in the post above, which will redirect you to the game and credit 150 Red Envelopes and Dragon Medals to your account. It's worth mentioning that this link can't used more than once.