How to best utilize the Clash of Clans Dragon Medals

Supercell has released the Dragon Festival event, featuring event-exclusive currencies—Clash of Clans Dragon Medals and Red Envelopes. The event marks the celebration of this year's Lunar New Year and is themed around dragons.

Furthermore, it features a Dragon Pinata in the Home Village, which generates Red Envelopes, and collecting them moves you forward in the event's reward track, yielding various items, including the second event-exclusive currency, Dragon Medals.

Besides this, the event has availed many exclusive items at the Home Village's Trader Shop; you can purchase them via Dragon Medals.

Since the Dragon Festival event offers numerous exclusives, you should acquire as many of them as possible. However, you can fail in doing so if the Clash of Clans Dragon Medals aren't used wisely, as you can obtain only a limited amount of them.

Let us look at how to utilize the Dragon Medals in Clash of Clans.

Utilize the Clash of Clans Dragon Medals in the Dragon Festival event

Earning the Clash of Clans Dragon Medals is one of the most crucial parts of the Dragon Festival event. Using them, you can purchase items such as Frozen Arrow and Dragon Warden skin available at the Trader Shop. Note that Supercell can take a while to offer these items again after the event, hence, players should obtain them at the earliest.

While those with an Event Pass can gather over 5000 Dragon Medals, other players can only collect 3,100 of them in the event. Considering the Dragon Warden skin is prized at 4650 Dragon Medals, F2P gamers will miss out on it and must wait for it to be available in the in-game shop later.

Those with the Event Pass, on the other hand, can acquire every item available. Yet, such players should purchase the Frozen Arrow Equipment as a priority, as it's a useful item, and there's a possibility that not all the Dragon Medals available in the reward track will be acquired.

How to use the Clash of Clans Dragon Medals

Following is the step-by-step procedure to purchase your desired items from the in-game Trader Shop:

Step 1: Open Clash of Clans on your device and head to the Home Village.

Open Clash of Clans on your device and head to the Home Village. Step 2: Go to the Trader Shop in the village's left corner.

Go to the Trader Shop in the village's left corner. Step 3: Check the number of Dragon Medals you've collected so far, and pick your desired item accordingly.

If you have a decent amount of Clash of Clans Dragon Medals after purchasing the Dragon Warden skin and the equipment, you can buy the event souvenirs, like the Crab at Home or Lucky Anchor. If you don't wish to purchase them, Shiny Ores or Clash of Clans Books are also good options.