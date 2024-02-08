How to get all Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards? Event dates and more

The community is incredibly excited to experience all Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards. The Lunar New Year celebratory update in COC will bring some amazing time-limited troops, Village Boosters, Ores, and much more with its upcoming Dragon Festival event. Players will need to focus on collecting Red Envelopes to unlock these amazing rewards at different levels.
With the Dragon Festival going live on February 8, 2024, this article lists all Clash of Clans Dragon festival rewards and everything you need to do to get your hands on them.
List of all the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival Rewards
The Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event is all about collecting the Red Envelopes. You can easily find them by attacking in the Multiplayer Battles and from the Dragon Pinata at the top of your base. The more Red Envelopes you get, the more Dragon Medals you can collect.
These medals can help you get the new Epic Hero Equipment from the Traders Dragon Festival Tab. However, this article will focus on unlocking all Clash of Clans Dragon festival rewards.
When you first enter the Dragon Pinata, you will be rewarded with 100 Red Envelopes, unlocking your first reward, 100 Dragon Medals. You can also get 20 Glowy Ores along with that for purchasing the Event Pass. Here is the list of all Clash of Clans Dragon festival rewards.
You can also get 1K Red Envelopes for purchasing the Event Pass, which will be just enough to unlock the first time-limited troop of this event (i.e., the Firecracker). You can also use gems (in-game currency) to speed up your progress in the event. However, it is better to obtain these Envelopes through Multiplayer Battles and save up your gems for later usage.
The free rewards are enough to help you grab 3100 Dragon Medals, which can be used in the Traders Dragon Festival Tab to grab Frozen Arrow, the new Epic Hero Equipment. However, if you also want to grab the event-exclusive Dragon Warden skin for your Grand Warden, you must purchase the special Event Pass.
How to get all Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards?
Getting the event-exclusive tokens (Red Envelopes) for this event slightly differs from the previous special events like Clash-O-Ween and Clashmas 2023. You will only get these Envelopes for destroying the enemy Clan Castle and Grand Warden Alter. Each attack yields a maximum of 750 Red Envelopes, divided equally between two buildings (375 each).
However, do note that since the Warden is not available to players from Town Hall 8 to Town Hall 11, all the Red Envelopes will be stored in the enemy’s Clan Castle building, and they need to destroy the buildings to get these Envelopes.
You will gain them while taking down the Grand Warden Alter. So, even if you cannot destroy the Alter in a Multiplayer Battle for some reason, you will still get some from it. However, on the other hand, you have to obliterate the opponent’s Clan Castle to grab all 375 Red Envelopes from there.
All Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards will be crucial to outperforming enemies in your favorite online mobile strategy title in the upcoming days.
