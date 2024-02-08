How to get all Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards? Event dates and more

The community is incredibly excited to experience all Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards. The Lunar New Year celebratory update in COC will bring some amazing time-limited troops, Village Boosters, Ores, and much more with its upcoming Dragon Festival event. Players will need to focus on collecting Red Envelopes to unlock these amazing rewards at different levels.

With the Dragon Festival going live on February 8, 2024, this article lists all Clash of Clans Dragon festival rewards and everything you need to do to get your hands on them.

List of all the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival Rewards

The Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event is all about collecting the Red Envelopes. You can easily find them by attacking in the Multiplayer Battles and from the Dragon Pinata at the top of your base. The more Red Envelopes you get, the more Dragon Medals you can collect.

These medals can help you get the new Epic Hero Equipment from the Traders Dragon Festival Tab. However, this article will focus on unlocking all Clash of Clans Dragon festival rewards.

When you first enter the Dragon Pinata, you will be rewarded with 100 Red Envelopes, unlocking your first reward, 100 Dragon Medals. You can also get 20 Glowy Ores along with that for purchasing the Event Pass. Here is the list of all Clash of Clans Dragon festival rewards.

No. of Red Envelopes Free rewards Extra rewards for purchasing the Event Pass 100 100 Dragon Medals 20 Glowy Ores 300 15% Training Boost 500 Dragon Medals 600 1000 Shiny Ores 20 Glowy Ores 1000 Firecracker time-limited troop 1050 Dragon Medals 1500 150 Dragon Medals 30 Glowy Ores 2000 30% Training Boost 500 Dragon Medals 2500 1200 Shiny Ores 30 Glowy Ores 3000 Azure Dragon time-limited troop 1050 Dragon Medals 3500 350 Dragon Medals 40 Glowy Ores 4000 15 Glowy Ores 500 Dragon Medals 4750 1300 Shiny Ores 40 Glowy Ores 5500 15 Glowy Ores 10 Starry Ores 6250 400 Dragon Medals 60 Glowy Ores 7000 30 Glowy Ores Baby Dragon Statue 7750 1500 Shiny Ores 60 Glowy Ores 8500 100 Glowy Ores 15 Starry Ores 9250 450 Dragon Medals 70 Glowy Ores 10000 45 Glowy Ores 600 Dragon Medals 11000 500 Dragon Medals 70 Glowy Ores 12000 150 Glowy Ores 20 Starry Ores 13000 550 Dragon medals 80 Glowy Ores 14000 45 Glowy Ores 800 Dragon Medals 15000 600 Dragon medals 80 Glowy Ores 16000 Dragon Pinata permanent decoration 35 Starry Ores

You can also get 1K Red Envelopes for purchasing the Event Pass, which will be just enough to unlock the first time-limited troop of this event (i.e., the Firecracker). You can also use gems (in-game currency) to speed up your progress in the event. However, it is better to obtain these Envelopes through Multiplayer Battles and save up your gems for later usage.

The free rewards are enough to help you grab 3100 Dragon Medals, which can be used in the Traders Dragon Festival Tab to grab Frozen Arrow, the new Epic Hero Equipment. However, if you also want to grab the event-exclusive Dragon Warden skin for your Grand Warden, you must purchase the special Event Pass.

How to get all Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards?

Getting the event-exclusive tokens (Red Envelopes) for this event slightly differs from the previous special events like Clash-O-Ween and Clashmas 2023. You will only get these Envelopes for destroying the enemy Clan Castle and Grand Warden Alter. Each attack yields a maximum of 750 Red Envelopes, divided equally between two buildings (375 each).

However, do note that since the Warden is not available to players from Town Hall 8 to Town Hall 11, all the Red Envelopes will be stored in the enemy’s Clan Castle building, and they need to destroy the buildings to get these Envelopes.

You will gain them while taking down the Grand Warden Alter. So, even if you cannot destroy the Alter in a Multiplayer Battle for some reason, you will still get some from it. However, on the other hand, you have to obliterate the opponent’s Clan Castle to grab all 375 Red Envelopes from there.

All Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards will be crucial to outperforming enemies in your favorite online mobile strategy title in the upcoming days.

