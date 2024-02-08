How to get all Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards? Event dates and more

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 08, 2024 13:03 GMT
All Clash of Clans Dragon Festival Rewards
Check out all Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards (Image via Supercell)

The community is incredibly excited to experience all Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards. The Lunar New Year celebratory update in COC will bring some amazing time-limited troops, Village Boosters, Ores, and much more with its upcoming Dragon Festival event. Players will need to focus on collecting Red Envelopes to unlock these amazing rewards at different levels.

With the Dragon Festival going live on February 8, 2024, this article lists all Clash of Clans Dragon festival rewards and everything you need to do to get your hands on them.

List of all the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival Rewards

The Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event is all about collecting the Red Envelopes. You can easily find them by attacking in the Multiplayer Battles and from the Dragon Pinata at the top of your base. The more Red Envelopes you get, the more Dragon Medals you can collect.

These medals can help you get the new Epic Hero Equipment from the Traders Dragon Festival Tab. However, this article will focus on unlocking all Clash of Clans Dragon festival rewards.

When you first enter the Dragon Pinata, you will be rewarded with 100 Red Envelopes, unlocking your first reward, 100 Dragon Medals. You can also get 20 Glowy Ores along with that for purchasing the Event Pass. Here is the list of all Clash of Clans Dragon festival rewards.

No. of Red Envelopes

Free rewards

Extra rewards for purchasing the Event Pass

100

100 Dragon Medals

20 Glowy Ores

300

15% Training Boost

500 Dragon Medals

600

1000 Shiny Ores

20 Glowy Ores

1000

Firecracker time-limited troop

1050 Dragon Medals

1500

150 Dragon Medals

30 Glowy Ores

2000

30% Training Boost

500 Dragon Medals

2500

1200 Shiny Ores

30 Glowy Ores

3000

Azure Dragon time-limited troop

1050 Dragon Medals

3500

350 Dragon Medals

40 Glowy Ores

4000

15 Glowy Ores

500 Dragon Medals

4750

1300 Shiny Ores

40 Glowy Ores

5500

15 Glowy Ores

10 Starry Ores

6250

400 Dragon Medals

60 Glowy Ores

7000

30 Glowy Ores

Baby Dragon Statue

7750

1500 Shiny Ores

60 Glowy Ores

8500

100 Glowy Ores

15 Starry Ores

9250

450 Dragon Medals

70 Glowy Ores

10000

45 Glowy Ores

600 Dragon Medals

11000

500 Dragon Medals

70 Glowy Ores

12000

150 Glowy Ores

20 Starry Ores

13000

550 Dragon medals

80 Glowy Ores

14000

45 Glowy Ores

800 Dragon Medals

15000

600 Dragon medals

80 Glowy Ores

16000

Dragon Pinata permanent decoration

35 Starry Ores

You can also get 1K Red Envelopes for purchasing the Event Pass, which will be just enough to unlock the first time-limited troop of this event (i.e., the Firecracker). You can also use gems (in-game currency) to speed up your progress in the event. However, it is better to obtain these Envelopes through Multiplayer Battles and save up your gems for later usage.

The free rewards are enough to help you grab 3100 Dragon Medals, which can be used in the Traders Dragon Festival Tab to grab Frozen Arrow, the new Epic Hero Equipment. However, if you also want to grab the event-exclusive Dragon Warden skin for your Grand Warden, you must purchase the special Event Pass.

How to get all Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards?

Getting the event-exclusive tokens (Red Envelopes) for this event slightly differs from the previous special events like Clash-O-Ween and Clashmas 2023. You will only get these Envelopes for destroying the enemy Clan Castle and Grand Warden Alter. Each attack yields a maximum of 750 Red Envelopes, divided equally between two buildings (375 each).

However, do note that since the Warden is not available to players from Town Hall 8 to Town Hall 11, all the Red Envelopes will be stored in the enemy’s Clan Castle building, and they need to destroy the buildings to get these Envelopes.

You will gain them while taking down the Grand Warden Alter. So, even if you cannot destroy the Alter in a Multiplayer Battle for some reason, you will still get some from it. However, on the other hand, you have to obliterate the opponent’s Clan Castle to grab all 375 Red Envelopes from there.

All Clash of Clans Dragon Festival rewards will be crucial to outperforming enemies in your favorite online mobile strategy title in the upcoming days.

