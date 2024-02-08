The Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update has brought exciting time-limited troops, a new Epic Hero Equipment, and much more. The 2024 Lunar New Year is about the Azure Dragon, as per the lore, and Supercell pays tribute with a new time-limited dragon troop in their mobile online strategy title.

However, while these new troops will be removed within less than a month, the community is more excited regarding the permanent Epic Hero Equipment they can get. Frozen Arrow, the new Epic Hero Equipment for the Archer Queen, is considered the best of its kind by many. It will be available in the Traders Dragon Festival Tab once the Dragon Festival goes live on February 8, 2024.

This article talks about the leaked statistics of the new Frozen Arrow Epic Hero Equipment.

New Frozen Arrow Epic Equipment in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update

Since the official announcement of the new Frozen Arrow Epic Equipment arriving in the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update, players have been immensely excited to try it out. While Supercell promised it would be available in the Traders’ Dragon Festival Tab from February 8, 2024, the Dragon Festival is yet to go live at the time of writing.

However, that did not stop the speculation in the community. Leaker @ClashDotNinja posted the possible statistics of the new passive equipment of the Archer Queen. Below are the apparent stats for this new equipment.

Level Slow Down Rate DPS Cost 1 (TH 9) 30% 35 - 2 (TH 9) 30% 40 120 Shiny Ores 3 (TH 9) 35% 45 240 Shiny Ores, 20 Glowy Ores 4 (TH 9) 35% 50 400 Shiny Ores 5 (TH 9) 35% 55 600 Shiny Ores 6 (TH 9) 40% 60 840 Shiny and 100 Glowy Ores 7 (TH 9) 40% 66 1.12K Shiny Ores 8 (TH 9) 40% 72 1.44K Shiny Ores 9 (TH 9) 45% 78 1.8K Shiny, 200 Glowy, and 10 Starry Ores 10 (Th 9) 45% 85 1.9K Shiny Ores 11 (TH 9) 45% 92 2K Shiny Ores 12 (TH 9) 50% 99 2.1K Shiny, 400 Glowy, and 20 Starry Ores 13 (TH 10) 50% 105 2.2K Shiny Ores 14 (TH 10) 50% 111 2.3K Shiny Ores 15 (TH 10) 55% 117 2.4K Shiny, 600 Glowy, and 30 Starry Ores 16 (TH 11) 55% 122 2.5K Shiny Ores 17 (TH 11) 55% 127 2.6K Shiny Ores 18 (TH 11) 60% 132 2.7K Shiny, 600 Glowy, and 50 Starry ores 19 (TH14) 60% 136 2.8K Shiny Ores 20 (TH14) 60% 140 2.9K Shiny Ores 21 (TH 14) 65% 144 3K Shiny, 600 Glowy, and 50 Starry Ores 22 (TH 14) 65% 148 3.1K Shiny Ores 23 (TH 14) 65% 152 3.2K Shiny Ores 24 (TH 14) 70% 156 3.3K Shiny, 600 Glowy, and 120 Starry Ores 25 (TH 16) 70% 160 3.4K Shiny Ores 26 (TH 16) 70% 164 3.5K Shiny Ores 27 (TH 16) 75% 168 3.6K Shiny, 600 Glowy, and 150 Starry Ores

Note that we could not find an official confirmation from Supercell to fact-check these statistics and upgrade the cost of the new Frozen Arrow Epic Hero Equipment in the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update.

Supercell Pays tribute to the lore of the Azure Dragon (Image via Supercell)

With the new equipment going live in the title soon, there is a chance that Epic Gauntlet, the previous (and first of its kind) Epic Hero Equipment, will soon be available in the Clash of Clans Regular Traders Shop.

With the new ability of Archer Queen, Frozen Arrow is expected to become a crucial part of every Multiplayer Battles and War Attack army composition in no time.

