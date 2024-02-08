  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 08, 2024 10:18 GMT
The Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update has brought exciting time-limited troops, a new Epic Hero Equipment, and much more. The 2024 Lunar New Year is about the Azure Dragon, as per the lore, and Supercell pays tribute with a new time-limited dragon troop in their mobile online strategy title.

However, while these new troops will be removed within less than a month, the community is more excited regarding the permanent Epic Hero Equipment they can get. Frozen Arrow, the new Epic Hero Equipment for the Archer Queen, is considered the best of its kind by many. It will be available in the Traders Dragon Festival Tab once the Dragon Festival goes live on February 8, 2024.

This article talks about the leaked statistics of the new Frozen Arrow Epic Hero Equipment.

New Frozen Arrow Epic Equipment in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update

Since the official announcement of the new Frozen Arrow Epic Equipment arriving in the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update, players have been immensely excited to try it out. While Supercell promised it would be available in the Traders’ Dragon Festival Tab from February 8, 2024, the Dragon Festival is yet to go live at the time of writing.

However, that did not stop the speculation in the community. Leaker @ClashDotNinja posted the possible statistics of the new passive equipment of the Archer Queen. Below are the apparent stats for this new equipment.

Level

Slow Down Rate

DPS

Cost

1 (TH 9)

30%

35

-

2 (TH 9)

30%

40

120 Shiny Ores

3 (TH 9)

35%

45

240 Shiny Ores, 20 Glowy Ores

4 (TH 9)

35%

50

400 Shiny Ores

5 (TH 9)

35%

55

600 Shiny Ores

6 (TH 9)

40%

60

840 Shiny and 100 Glowy Ores

7 (TH 9)

40%

66

1.12K Shiny Ores

8 (TH 9)

40%

72

1.44K Shiny Ores

9 (TH 9)

45%

78

1.8K Shiny, 200 Glowy, and 10 Starry Ores

10 (Th 9)

45%

85

1.9K Shiny Ores

11 (TH 9)

45%

92

2K Shiny Ores

12 (TH 9)

50%

99

2.1K Shiny, 400 Glowy, and 20 Starry Ores

13 (TH 10)

50%

105

2.2K Shiny Ores

14 (TH 10)

50%

111

2.3K Shiny Ores

15 (TH 10)

55%

117

2.4K Shiny, 600 Glowy, and 30 Starry Ores

16 (TH 11)

55%

122

2.5K Shiny Ores

17 (TH 11)

55%

127

2.6K Shiny Ores

18 (TH 11)

60%

132

2.7K Shiny, 600 Glowy, and 50 Starry ores

19 (TH14)

60%

136

2.8K Shiny Ores

20 (TH14)

60%

140

2.9K Shiny Ores

21 (TH 14)

65%

144

3K Shiny, 600 Glowy, and 50 Starry Ores

22 (TH 14)

65%

148

3.1K Shiny Ores

23 (TH 14)

65%

152

3.2K Shiny Ores

24 (TH 14)

70%

156

3.3K Shiny, 600 Glowy, and 120 Starry Ores

25 (TH 16)

70%

160

3.4K Shiny Ores

26 (TH 16)

70%

164

3.5K Shiny Ores

27 (TH 16)

75%

168

3.6K Shiny, 600 Glowy, and 150 Starry Ores

Note that we could not find an official confirmation from Supercell to fact-check these statistics and upgrade the cost of the new Frozen Arrow Epic Hero Equipment in the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update.

With the new equipment going live in the title soon, there is a chance that Epic Gauntlet, the previous (and first of its kind) Epic Hero Equipment, will soon be available in the Clash of Clans Regular Traders Shop.

With the new ability of Archer Queen, Frozen Arrow is expected to become a crucial part of every Multiplayer Battles and War Attack army composition in no time.

Check out our article on the latest additions in the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update and how to get them, as well as leaked stats of a new troop.