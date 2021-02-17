How to get Cobra Statue Loot Box and Biker emote through Cobra Top Up event in Free Fire

Free Fire has a wide variety of cosmetic items like outfits, skins and more. Most of these items can be acquired using diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

Fortunately for fans, Garena often introduces events that offer its players additional value in the diamond top-up.

The new Cobra Top Up event was recently added to Free Fire. It gives players the opportunity to acquire the exclusive Cobra Statue Loot Box and Biker emote just by purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

This article provides players with an overview of the event and how they can collect the above-mentioned items.

Also Read: Nobru vs Boca De 09: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Cobra Top Up event in Free Fire

The new Cobra Top Up event began on February 17, 2021, i.e., today, and will end on February 23, 2021, at 23:59 AM IST.

The following rewards are up for grabs in the event:

Advertisement

#1 Cobra Statue Loot Box – Top up 100 diamonds.

Cobra Statue Loot Box

#2 The Biker Emote – Top up 500 diamonds.

The Biker Emote

Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds and claim the rewards.

Step 1: Players first have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the diamond icon.

Advertisement

Select the required top-up and make the payment

Step 2: Numerous top-up options will appear on the screen. Players have to choose the desired top-up amount and make the payment using the preferred payment method.

Step 3: Once the payment is successful, the diamonds will be credited to their account.

Players will then have to claim the respective rewards from the event section of Free Fire. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Tap the calendar icon

Step 1: Players should click on the 'Event' (calendar) icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: They must then navigate through the events tab and select the 'Cobra Top Up' section.

Press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards

Advertisement

Step 3: Next, players have to press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to claim them.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs TG Dada: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?