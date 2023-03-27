How to get Combat Knife in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake features extensive use of knives, even more so than the original, with the inclusion of melee and parries to augment the fast-paced combat experience of the game. As such, there are a few types of knives in the Resident Evil 4 Remake - each possessing varying stats and uses. In this article, we look at how players can get the Combat Knife, a weapon obtained early on in the campaign.

Note: Minor progression spoilers for Resident Evil 4 Remake will follow. Discretion is advised.

Combat Knife is first knife players are equipped with in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Combat Knife is the first knife Leon has equipped on him during the events of the game, serving as a starter tool to defend and familiarize yourself with. Along with the SG-09 R Pistol, players must use these tools to defend Leon from the onslaught of the Ganados.

The knife is particularly useful for stealth takedowns and melee strikes, including multiple parries against foes, weaponry, and even chainsaws.

However, since this is a rather basic knife, its durability is limited and it will break down upon extended usage. As such, Leon can choose to pick up several knives, including the trusty Kitchen Knife found in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Available upgrades for Combat Knife

The Combat Knife can be repaired at the Merchant's shop (Image via YouTube/Sazn Games)

The Combat Knife can be upgraded after the events of Chapter 1 when they first meet the Merchant. The full set of upgrades for the weapon is as follows:

Power upgrades till a maximum of level 5, caps at a value of 1.

Durability upgrades till a maximum of level 5, caps at a value of 2.2.

Attack Speed stat is forever at level 1 and cannot be upgraded.

Once the weapon’s stats have been maxed out, an additional “Exclusive Upgrade” against 60000 Pesetas or an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket be purchased, which increases your attack speed by 50%.

The Combat Knife can also be repaired for a small fee of 4,000 Pesetas from the Merchant when broken. The knife can be sold for 5,000 Pesetas and can be bought back for 10,000 Pesetas.

What is Resident Evil 4 remake?

Created as a faithful remake of the original 2006 classic Resident Evil 4, the remake follows rookie cop turned US government agent Leon S Kennedy as he infiltrates a remote village in Europe to rescue the President’s daughter.

Things take a turn for the unexpected when it is revealed that the entire village is under the control of a mysterious cult that threatens to take over the world using Las Plagas, a parasitic organism that takes over the host’s mind and body.

The remake features upgraded visuals and modern controls, all while sticking close to the presentation of the original, giving players a modern take on the beloved classic.

The Resident Evil 4 remake was released on March 24, 2023, on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4/5 to rave reviews.

