How to get copper in Back 4 Blood

Copper is the currency used in the newest zombie thriller Back 4 Blood.

Every game has its own form of currency, whether it is simply bartering actual money, intergalactic credits or copper in the case of Back 4 Blood. Whatever the currency is, it is an important aspect of a game.

Survival and progress depend on your ability to find copper in Back 4 Blood. There are a couple of ways to get your hands on it. Follow along to learn how to obtain the precious copper.

Back 4 Blood: How to get copper

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Copper can be used to purchase useful items and weapon upgrades in Back 4 Blood. There are vendors in the various safe rooms located in the game that will take your copper and reward you with something special.

Copper can also be spent on any active cards you may find scattered throughout the different levels of Back 4 Blood. Keep an eye out for those if the copper is burning a hole through your pocket.

So with everyone trying to get keys to play the Back 4 Blood beta, I played a bit of it myself and I gotta say. I was actually surprised how I ended up enjoying both the card and copper system in it. It really does feel like a evolution of Left 4 Dead. — Icebelly (@Icebelly_) August 7, 2021

To find copper in Back 4 Blood, look just about anywhere. Truthfully, the resource is in abundance throughout the zombie infested world of this game. Just play through the game to find it.

As you make your way through the campaign, you'll notice stacks of copper lying all over the place. It could be on a shelf, under a table, in a car or just hanging out in a corner.

Pick it up whenever you find it. Don't worry if you missed some, because a teammate may have spotted it. Whenever a player in Back 4 Blood picks up copper, the amount gets deposited in the banks of their allies, too.

Piece of advice for anyone trying out @back4blood campaign on Nightmare mode. Have your entire team run Copper Scavenger as your first card in your deck. You get hella money and thats the strat. You can continue to get heals because of how much money you'll have. Trust me. — JD (@thenames_JD) August 8, 2021

Challenges also award copper. The Director may play a Corruption Card to up the difficulty on the level. If that happens, completing the challenge set forth by the Corruption Card will net some serious copper.

Once you have done that and picked up all the copper around, just finish the level. Finishing a campaign level also gives you copper. It is not a resource you will run out of.

Edited by Sabine Algur