How to get CR7's Chrono character from Character Royale in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire is one of the biggest titles in the mobile gaming community. The majority of the credit for this rise goes to the regular updates and frequently refreshed in-game features and events that the devs bring.

After the Operation Chrono update, a new character called Chrono was introduced in the game. It is the in-game persona of the Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Previously, there was no other method to acquire Chrono in the game other than playing the Operation Chrono event. A new Character Royale segment has recently been added to the Luck Royale section of Free Fire from where players can obtain Chrono.

This article elucidates every step to follow to get this character from the Character Royale.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Hayato: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

How to get Chrono in Free Fire?

As previously mentioned, the Character Royale is a new addition to Free Fire. Players can spin it by spending a certain amount of diamonds to win Chrono from the draw.

The draw will end in 38 days, and players can find the Character Royale under the Luck Royale section of Free Fire. However, Chrono's character is not guaranteed in the draw.

Advertisement

Here are the steps for gamers to get Chrono from Character Royale:

They can open Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

They must navigate to the Luck Royale section on the left-hand side of the screen.

A new menu will appear.

Users have to tap the Character Royale segment present at the bottom left-hand side corner of the screen.

Image via Free Fire

The draw will appear.

There are two options present to perform the spin. One spin cost 25 diamonds, and 11 spins cost 250 diamonds.

Image via Free Fire

Advertisement

They can tap either of the preferred options and present at the bottom of the screen.

Users may then confirm the purchase, and the character will be obtained.

Rewards in the Character Royale

Along with Chrono, there are several rewards in the Character Royale section. As the name suggests, the majority are special characters of Free Fire.

Chrono's Deluxe bundle

Character level 8 card

Character level 6 card

Wolfrahh

Jota

Alvaro

Wukong

Kapella

Steffie

Notora

Shani

A124

Rafael

Hayato

Laura

Moco

Antonio

Caroline

Miguel

Paloma

Kla

Character fragments

Along with the characters mentioned above, several other characters are present in the spin, those that can be bought with gold coins from the store.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game