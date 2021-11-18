How to get credits in Halo Infinite

Credits are the only real currency in Halo Infinite, in part due to the free-to-play nature of the multiplayer. However, players won't be able to organically earn their own credits from playing Halo Infinite. Instead, some cash is required to obtain credits from the store.

In past Halo games, there may have been some currency that would allow players to collect cosmetics. Considering that all of the unlocks available for now are barred behind Battle Pass levels, those currencies are no longer needed.

Considering there are no loadouts for weapons either, players don't need to worry about other currencies. Therefore, credits remain as the only form of currency available in Halo Infinite.

How to get a hold of credits in Halo Infinite

Where players get credits is going to depend on the platform on which they are playing Halo Infinite. The main thread is that credits can't be earned and must always be purchased from the store.

Many players will be playing the game through Xbox platforms. The series has always been exclusive to Xbox in the past, so Halo Infinite is a guaranteed hit on the consoles. Compared to PC, there will be a separate process for buying credits in Halo Infinite for the Xbox crowd, which appears to be more streamlined.

Almost anything that can be purchased in a game on Xbox simply uses the integrated store. Using universal funds or a card that is tied to the account can also be used in Halo.

All players need to do is head over to the store tab within the game and select how many credits they would like to purchase, with the options going up to nearly $100 worth of credits. They will then be added to the account for use on any options in the store tab.

How to get Halo Infinite credits on PC platform

Xbox @Xbox



Register for the Game Pass Has PC Games Open Series featuring Halo Infinite for a chance to win an epic grand prize with a trip to Who's ready to rumble?Register for the Game Pass Has PC Games Open Series featuring Halo Infinite for a chance to win an epic grand prize with a trip to @HCS Raleigh: Smash.gg/Xbox Who's ready to rumble? Register for the Game Pass Has PC Games Open Series featuring Halo Infinite for a chance to win an epic grand prize with a trip to @HCS Raleigh: Smash.gg/Xbox https://t.co/uGpYqNfJnp

Players can download Halo mainly through Steam, but a Microsoft account login is still required to play the game. This adds another layer of complexity for purchase of credits.

When players head to the store tab on PC, they'll use the same process as the Xbox crowd. However, when a purchase is made, the process will go through Steam.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As long as card information is saved on Steam, the purchase can happen in just a few clicks. Before players know it, they'll have any of the credits they need for the Battle Pass in Halo Infinite.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan