How to get the Crescent Moon Bow in Remnant 2

The Crescent Moon Bow is one of the many hidden weapons that players will come across in Remnant 2. Part of an even rarer type, the Bow weapons are a niche when it comes to a player's load-out. It is categorized under the "Long Gun" section and holds extreme power against single targets and their weak spots. However, the journey to obtaining this Bow isn't easy.

Its intrinsic mod is called "Moonlight Barrage," applying a unique debuff on enemies, which can be triggered with the following arrows from the Bow. Additional shots on debuff targets will return arrows, heal users, and grant firing speed for a short duration.

This article will list everything you need to do to get the Crescent Moon Bow in Remnant 2.

Note that there are some pre-requirements involving locations, a secret weapon, and a specific point in the story.

Disclaimer: Readers will need to get the Dreamcatcher weapon first to obtain the Crescent Moon Bow. Those who have not acquired the Dreamcatcher are recommended to do so before reading this article.

Every step to obtain the Crescent Moon Bow in Remnant 2

Here is a summary of everything you will need to do to obtain the Crescent Moon Bow in Remnant 2:

Make sure you have the Dreamcatcher melee weapon equipped.

Head over to Nimue's Retreat, accessible from the Losomn overview map.

Make your way to Nimue, as you will find her taking a nap in her domain.

Approach her and swing your Dreamcatcher to get the "Nimue's Dream".

Equip the Nimue's Dream in your quick slot, and use it to teleport to a different domain.

Explore the region until you find a small blue floating crystal called Anamy's Echo.

Bring it back to McCabe in Ward 13 to craft the Crescent Moon Bow.

Mentioned below are the steps required to acquire the Crescent Moon Bow in detail.

Step 1:

Nimue sleeping (Image via Remnant 2)

As mentioned, you will need to have the Dreamcatcher weapon equipped on you for performing various tasks. Head over to Nimue's Retreat and look for an instance where she is sleeping. If she doesn't appear to be asleep, progress further into the story, or reroll the area.

Step 2:

Nimue's Dream consumable (Image via Gunfire Games)

Approach sleeping Nimue and swing your Dreamcatcher near her face to wake her up. This will drop the "Nimue's Dream" consumable, which can be quick-slotted from your inventory. Use it to teleport inside a new domain called "Retreat's Horizon."

Step 3:

Anamy's Echo (Image via Remnant 2)

Locate a floating blue crystal within this new domain called Anamy's Echo. While exploring here, you will hit a wall once you have strayed too far, limiting the area and making your search for the crystal easier. After you have picked up the Anamy's Echo, teleport back to Ward 13 and craft the Bow from McCabe.