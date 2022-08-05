How to get Cured Armu Sirloin in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Cooking is one of many mechanics in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and players can collect various food items for their recipes as they move along on their journey. One such item is Cured Armu Sirloin, which can be found from Armu, the female counterparts of the Ardun.

Cured Armu Sirloin should be fairly easy to procure in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, some players may not have paid much attention to cooking in the past and may be looking to catch up and find the food items for themselves. Below, players can find a quick guide to procuring Cured Armu Sirloin for their cooking needs.

Collecting Cured Armu Sirloin in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Llyn Nyddwr Camp is a great place to hunt Armu in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Before Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players can harvest meat from Armu, they'll need to ensure that they've reached the second chapter of the story. This will unlock the Fornis Region, which comes complete with various areas where different creatures roam. One such area, Ribbi Flats, is a perfect location to hunt down Armu for their cured meat.

Finding and collecting Cured Armu Sirloin

For quick access to Armu, head to the Llyn Nyddwr rest camp in the Fornis Region. Right around the area, players should find a large number of Armu roaming the locale along with other creatures. Players can recognize the Armu by their distinct lack of horns compared to the Ardun. Their heads are more platelike in appearance, and they are also smaller in size compared to their male counterparts. Kill the Armu. These enemies are particularly low level (level 18), so they shouldn't be tough to take down and should drop fairly quickly. Since Cured Armu Sirloin is a common drop, most Armu players kill should drop the food item. Once the Armu in the area have been cleared out, players can use their fast travel to return to the campfire at Llyn Nyddwr. Doing so will refresh the local wildlife, allowing Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players to continue farming the Armu as much as they need until they have all the sirloin they can carry.

In addition to being used in cooking, Cured Armu Sirloin is also quite handy with regard to Collectopaedia Cards. If players have some left over after their farming excursion, they may want to save the cured sirloin for the Collectopaedia. Otherwise, players can also always return to the Fornis Region and take down the Armu for additional sirloins if necessary. As long as players refresh the area with fast travel, they'll never run out of Armu to defeat and loot.

It's also important to note that many other food drops in-game can be given a very similar treatment. Simply clear out an area of a certain enemy, collect their drops, then fast travel back to the nearest rest point to respawn the creatures. It then simply becomes a process of lather, rinse, and repeat until players have the items they require.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far