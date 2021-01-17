How to get a Custom Crosshair in Fortnite Season 5

In Fortnite, personalization is one of the key features. Players have many skins and weapons at their disposal to make their characters stand out from the rest in the game. Fortnite allows players to customize their own crosshairs in the game as well.

How to get a custom crosshair in Fortnite

Before reading on ahead, players need to understand that this method works only in the creative mode. For other game modes, the standard crosshair is fixed and cannot be edited. The custom crosshairs can be used in the creative mode only.

The best part is that this feature can be used on every platform. For those who play creative a lot, custom crosshairs help to better aim and almost double up their building speed in Fortnite.

To start with building their custom crosshair in Fortnite, players go to their 1v1 world in Fortnite. On the map, head into the menu and click on "My Island." Once in the menu, head into the "creative options." Then head over to "Devices" and select the "HUD Message Device." Equip this device and throw it on the ground.

On approaching the device, interact with it to open the text box. Whatever a player types in this text box will be displayed as a crosshair in Fortnite. Change the start time to one second. This will ensure that the crosshair begins at the start of the game. The display time should be marked permanent. This should be enough for players to get the custom crosshair in Fortnite.

The custom crosshair feature is something that players have been asking for a while. Just like the option to disable pre-edits, custom crosshairs have been on the list of go-to's.

PLEASE SEASON 2 HAVE ONE OF THESE



FOV Slider

Trios FNCS

Custom Crosshairs

PC Building/Editing sens — Chap (@ChapFN) February 17, 2020

Hopefully, since Epic Games has been listening to the community, there is a chance that custom crosshairs will make their way into the casual and competitive modes of Fortnite.