How to get the Cyber Bounty Chaser Bundle for free through Chrono Missions in Free Fire?

Around two weeks ago, Garena Free Fire announced one of the most significant collaborations with the Juventus Talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The in-game persona of the footballer named "Chrono" also made its way into the title. Like every other collaboration, several events in the form of Operation Chrono have been added.

Players have the opportunity to obtain multiple exclusive in-game items for free, and one of them is the "Cyber Bounty Chaser Bundle."

This article provides a step-by-step guide by which the users can obtain the bundle in Garena Free Fire.

Step-by-step guide to acquire the Cyber Bounty Chaser Bundle in Free Fire

Chrono Mission

The Chrono Missions have begun on December 13th and will run throughout the duration of Operation Chrono. Players will have to complete various in-game missions to obtain "Time Crystals."

They will have to collect the tokens after they have completed the required tasks. These missions will be refreshed every day at 4:00 AM. Players can also obtain "Time Crystals" as an after-match drop.

Follow the steps given below after collecting the required tokens:

Step 1: Click on the event tab, and under the Operation Chrono 19/12, tap on the calendar option. Click on "Go-To"

Step 2: Tap on the Chrono Bounty option.

Advanced Bounty

Step 3: Click on the Advanced Bounty and draw the rewards. Advanced Bounty has limited draws, and hence the users can obtain all the rewards in 40 draws, i.e., by using 40 Time Crystals.

The Bounty will be available till December 26th, 3:59 AM IST.

Chrono Bounty Rewards

Here is the list of all the rewards:

Normal Bounty

Pan – Cyber Bounty Hunter

Chrono's Avatar

Cosmic Bounty Hunter banner

Summon Airdrop

Pet Food

Bounty Token

Resupply Map

Scan

Advanced Bounty

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Top)

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Head)

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Bottom)

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Mask)

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Shoes)

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Incubator Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Universal Fragments

Bounty Token

Resupply Map

Scan

Bonfire

Leg Pockets

