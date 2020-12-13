How to get the Cyber Bounty Hunter Bundle and Chrono's Surfboard from the Faded Wheel event in Free Fire?

The developers of Free Fire have added multiple Operation Chrono themed cosmetic items, including various bundles and skins.

Many of these items can be obtained for free from various in-game events, while for others, the players would have to spend diamonds.

The Faded Wheel has been introduced back in the game, and this time around, exclusive the Cyber Bounty Hunter bundle and a special Chrono's surfboard is up for grabs.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to obtain these in-game items in Garena Free Fire.

Step-by-step guide to get the Cyber Bounty Hunter Bundle and Chrono's Surfboard in Free Fire

The Faded Wheel event began on 13th December and will go on till 19th December. The players will have to spend diamonds to spin the wheel and obtain various rewards. It features a total of 10 items, including the two grand prizes – Cyber Bounty Hunter Bundle and Chrono's surfboard.

Before the first spin, the users will have to remove two items from the prize pool, which they do not wish to obtain. After removing them, they will be able to draw one reward at a time. Once a reward is drawn, it will not be repeated, and hence the chances of obtaining the rewards will increase.

The cost of spins also increases with every reward obtained. According to the event rules, the diamond cost to draw the rewards is – 19, 19, 19, 39, 69, 99, 199, and 599. The users can obtain the grand prize for 1062 diamonds or less.

Follow the steps given below to obtain the Cyber Bounty Hunter Bundle and Chrono's surfboard:

Click on the luck royal option

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the "Luck Royale" option located on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Click on the "Faded Wheel" tab and remove the two items you do not wish to obtain.

Remove the two items that players do not wish to obtain

Step 3: Click on the "Spin" button.

