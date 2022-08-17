How to get Dabry’s Sturgeon in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a science fiction MMORPG that seeks to drag the public away from the beloved gacha game Genshin Impact. With its cast of characters and striking visual style, the game is quickly gathering fans and seeing tons of interesting questions raised.

Like a lot of MMOs, the game features a fishing mechanic. Players can benefit in multiple ways by catching fish, from crafting materials to healing food and completing mission objectives. With that being said, they might find themselves tasked with catching a Sturgeon. Here's how they can do it.

Catching Dabry's Sturgeon in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official Official Launch of



Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!

toweroffantasy-global.com



Bring your friends and let's



#ToF Official Launch of #TowerofFantasy , a shared open-world MMORPG. Download now!!Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!Bring your friends and let's #ToF gether!! 🎉Official Launch of #TowerofFantasy, a shared open-world MMORPG. Download now!!Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!🔻toweroffantasy-global.comBring your friends and let's #ToFgether!!#ToF https://t.co/5s1xQRJ5Hy

Tower of Fantasy players will find themselves hunting down a variety of items and animals throughout their quest. One such item might be the Dabry's Sturgeon fish, which will require them to head to the river.

Head to the Blue River in Asperia, which is fairly close to the Ring of Echos. The Dabry's Sturgeon is one of the largest fish in the river and can be best identified by its distinctive blue fins.

All players have to do to catch a fish in the game is get close to it and press the Interact key. This may require going into the water, but some fish near the middle of the river can be caught from shore.

There are multiple Dabry's Sturgeon spawn points throughout the Blue River, especially near its center. Stand on the shore to watch the river for the sizable blue fins of the fish.

It's important to head to the river when the sun is going down. Sunset is the best time to fish the Blue River for the Dabry's Sturgeon thanks to high visibility and more active fish.

What can players do with Dabry's Sturgeon in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official



Check out the great content below which has won outstanding prizes in 3 categories!



Thank you all for your participation!🤗



#ToF #TowerofFantasy The content creators from the #ToF AidaPioneers program have submitted some brilliant works to the community for all to see!Check out the great content below which has won outstanding prizes in 3 categories!Thank you all for your participation!🤗 The content creators from the #ToFAidaPioneers program have submitted some brilliant works to the community for all to see! 👀Check out the great content below which has won outstanding prizes in 3 categories!🙌Thank you all for your participation!🤗#ToF #TowerofFantasy https://t.co/TQKK1vyLOF

Now that Tower of Fantasy players have a big fresh-caught fish from the local river, they may be asking what's next. It carries a variety of benefits that they can take advantage of in gameplay.

The obvious benefit of Dabry's Sturgeon is that players can eat it to gain two Satiety. This stat increases their ability to passively regain health while not in combat. With the help of this fish, players can gradually become whole after a rough fight and be ready for the next one. Furthermore, they can throw the Sturgeon into a pot and braise it with other ingredients to increase its effect.

With that being said, players may find themselves getting a mission from Jupiter to catch two Dabry's Sturgeons. In that case, they will just have to head to the river and pick up the fish, then bring them back to Jupiter to get it done. The NPC will give the players a new recipe for their troubles.

Catching fish is one of the easiest tasks to accomplish in Tower of Fantasy. Just head to the river, keep an eye out for blue fins and swim out to pick them up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul