How to get Dasha character in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Characters play a crucial role in Garena Free Fire as each of them, except Adam and Eve, has a unique ability that supports the users on the battleground to triumph.

The game features 34 characters, many of which can be purchased directly from the in-game store for gold or diamonds, while others can be obtained from various in-game events.

The latest addition to the list of characters is Dasha. It was added to the game a few days ago. However, the players were unable to acquire the character. When they clicked the obtain button, they received a message stating, ‘This item will be available soon!’ But now, the players can get the character as a part of the top up event.

Dasha character in Free Fire

Dasha in Garena Free Fire

As mentioned above, Dasha is the latest character that was introduced in Free Fire. Her ability is a passive one and is called Partying On. It is quite unique and has various effects:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 30%

Reduce recover time from falls by 60%

Reduce the rate of recoil buildup by 6%

Reduce maximum recoil by 6%

The ability is enhanced as the level of the character is increased. At the maximum level, the effects on the reduction increase to 50%, 80%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.

How to get Dasha in Free Fire?

'Dasha Top Up' event in Free Fire

As stated earlier, Dasha character can be currently availed only from the ‘Dasha Top Up’ event. The event has begun today and will end in three days, i.e., 21st November. The players would have to top-up a specific amount of diamonds to obtain the character and its bundle. Here are the rewards:

Dasha – 100 Diamonds Dasha’s Part (Girl Bundle) – 300 Diamonds Scar - Party Animal – 500 Diamonds

The character is effectively free for the players who purchase the diamonds as they are not required to spend them.

After the players have top-up the required diamonds for a particular reward, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the events icon on the main screen.

Step 2: Tap on the events tab and click on the 'Dasha top-up' event.

Step 3: Click the claim button to obtain specific rewards.

