How to get the Dead Silence Perk in COD Mobile

Ever since its release over a year ago, COD Mobile has become one of the most played games on the mobile platform. The game recently crossed 300 million downloads worldwide, thereby underlining its popularity in the mobile gaming community.

COD Mobile has several unique features like perks, scorestreaks and operator skills, most of which have been derived from the Call of Duty series.

Perks, which are one of the most interesting features of the game, provide players with a specific enhancement/ability in the multiplayer modes.

Perks are divided into three categories – Red, Green and Blue. Dead Silence is one of the Blue perks in COD Mobile and in this article, we talk about how you can attain this perk in the game.

Also read: Hackney Yard Map in COD Mobile Season 12: All you need to know

COD Mobile: How to get the Dead Silence Perk

Dead Silence perk in COD Mobile

Players will be able to unlock the Dead Silence Perk in COD Mobile at Level 27. Upon reaching the required level, they can equip it in the 3rd Slot (Blue).

Advertisement

How to equip perks in COD Mobile

How to equip perks in COD Mobile

Players can follow these steps to equip perks in COD Mobile

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the ‘Loadout’ option located at the bottom of the screen.

Open COD Mobile and click on the ‘Loadout’ option located at the bottom of the screen. Step 2: Click on the ‘Multiplayer’ section and select the required perk slot.

Click on the ‘Multiplayer’ section and select the required perk slot. Step 3: Click the ‘Equip’ button to equip the respective perk.

All the perks in COD Mobile

Here are all the Perks in COD Mobile:

#1 Red

Persistence Fast Recover Flak Jacket Agile Lightweight Skulker Restock Tactician

#2 Green

Vulture Toughness Tracker Cold-Blooded Hard Wired Ghost Quick Fix Amped

#3 Blue

Hardline Demo Expert Engineer Dead Silence Tactical Mask Alert Shrapnel High Alert Launcher Plus

Also Read: How to level up quickly in COD Mobile Season 12?