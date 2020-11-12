Create
How to get the Dead Silence Perk in COD Mobile

How to get the Dead Silence Perk in COD Mobile
Dead Silence is one of the Blue perks in COD Mobile
Nishant
ANALYST
Modified 12 Nov 2020, 09:38 IST
Feature
Ever since its release over a year ago, COD Mobile has become one of the most played games on the mobile platform. The game recently crossed 300 million downloads worldwide, thereby underlining its popularity in the mobile gaming community.

COD Mobile has several unique features like perks, scorestreaks and operator skills, most of which have been derived from the Call of Duty series. 

Perks, which are one of the most interesting features of the game, provide players with a specific enhancement/ability in the multiplayer modes. 

Perks are divided into three categories – Red, Green and Blue. Dead Silence is one of the Blue perks in COD Mobile and in this article, we talk about how you can attain this perk in the game.

COD Mobile: How to get the Dead Silence Perk

Dead Silence perk in COD Mobile
Dead Silence perk in COD Mobile

Players will be able to unlock the Dead Silence Perk in COD Mobile at Level 27. Upon reaching the required level, they can equip it in the 3rd Slot (Blue). 

How to equip perks in COD Mobile

How to equip perks in COD Mobile
How to equip perks in COD Mobile

Players can follow these steps to equip perks in COD Mobile

  • Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the ‘Loadout’ option located at the bottom of the screen.
  • Step 2: Click on the ‘Multiplayer’ section and select the required perk slot.
  • Step 3: Click the ‘Equip’ button to equip the respective perk.

All the perks in COD Mobile

Here are all the Perks in COD Mobile:

#1 Red

  1. Persistence
  2. Fast Recover
  3. Flak Jacket
  4. Agile
  5. Lightweight 
  6. Skulker
  7. Restock
  8. Tactician

#2 Green

  1. Vulture
  2. Toughness
  3. Tracker
  4. Cold-Blooded
  5. Hard Wired
  6. Ghost
  7. Quick Fix
  8. Amped

#3 Blue

  1. Hardline
  2. Demo Expert
  3. Engineer
  4. Dead Silence
  5. Tactical Mask
  6. Alert
  7. Shrapnel
  8. High Alert
  9. Launcher Plus

Published 12 Nov 2020, 09:38 IST
COD Mobile
