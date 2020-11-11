How to level up quickly in COD Mobile Season 12?

Like every other game of its genre, COD Mobile features a level system. The players can climb up to level 150 and unlock a wide variety of items like guns in the process.

With regular updates, the game has seen an influx in its player count. Many of the new players joining the game search for ways to level up quickly. If you are one of them, this article is for you. In this article, we provide a guide on how to level up quickly in Season 12 of COD Mobile.

Leveling up quickly in COD Mobile Season 12

Playing with friends and clanmates

It is recommended for the players to play alongside their clanmates and friends. As shown in the picture below, they will receive a bonus amount of XP for doing so.

(Image via BONDgaming/YouTube)

Hence, playing with friends can provide users with a higher amount of XP, enabling them to level up quickly in COD Mobile.

Choice of modes

Although the BR mode provides users with a fair amount of XP, it is quite time-consuming. So, they can play multiplayer modes like Domination and Hardpoint in smaller maps (Nuketown and Shipment 1944) to gain a decent amount of XP. These matches generally last for about 5-7 minutes, while the BR matches last for around 20-30 minutes.

Grinding the multiplayer modes is one of the major ways to level up swiftly in COD Mobile.

Getting more kills

Kills are one of the essential aspects of gaining XP in COD Mobile. This might be the most obvious thing, but getting a higher number of kills provides the users with more XP per match. Thus, with proper attachments, sensitivity, layout, and practice, players can achieve a higher amount of frags in a game.

Here’s an example of an ASM 10 loadout that players can incorporate:

(Image via Rippin/YouTube)

Apart from these, there are several other ways by which the players can level up quickly in COD Mobile. The 10v10 mode is arguably the best way to attain XP, but unfortunately, it currently isn’t available in the game.

