How to get the Despair achievement in Tekken 8: Alternate Ending explained

Tekken 8 offers you the opportunity to earn the Despair achievement trophy by unlocking the Alternate Ending to The Dark Awakens storyline. The latest franchise entry has a good and a bad ending, and obtaining the bad ending will result in the Despair achievement.

The Alternate Ending is the secret ending in the fighting game and is unlocked after you have met some requirements instead of doing what the game asks you to. While the narrative is pretty straightforward overall, one decision you make in the story will help you unlock the bad ending and the Despair achievement in Tekken 8.

How to get the Alternate Ending and unlock the Despair achievement in Tekken 8

Let Kazuya beat you in Rage Mode to unlock the Despair ending (Image via Bandai Namco)

To get the Alternate Ending in Tekken 8, you must lose the final fight with Kazuya in The Dark Awakens. However, just letting him beat you as you run into him will not trigger the Bad Ending.

You will need to fight back as Jin and then get Kazuya’s health low enough that he enters Rage mode. When he does enter it, his health bar will glow red, and it is now that you need to walk into him so that he can deal damage to you.

Remember that standing still will block all of his High and Mid attacks. So keep running into him so it doesn’t take him long to deplete your Health Bar.

If Kazuya beats you before he enters the Rage state, then Tekken 8 will just show the Game Over pop-up, asking you to restart the fight again. So chip at him until he reaches Rage Mode and let him take Jin out.

Tekken 8 Despair ending explained

Once Kazuya beats you, a cinematic will again show you a father throwing his son off a cliff, staying true to Tekken’s long-standing culture of father-son relationships. Hence, you will see Kazuya carrying Jin to the edge of a cliff and then throwing him off.

Kazuya throws Jin off a cliff in true Tekken fashion (Image via Bandai Namco)

From here, the scene will shift to Kazuya’s office at G Corp, where he says, “Even without my devil form, I’ll fight to the end.” This means that even in defeat, Jin could rid the world of the Devil Gene, at least Kazuya’s Devil gene, by beating Azazel out of him.

He kept his word to his mother, Jun, who asked him to save Kazuya before granting the protagonist the power of Angel Jin. However, as this is the alternate ending, it won’t be canon to the overarching Tekken lore.

