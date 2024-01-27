How long does it take to beat Tekken 8 campaign?

Bandai Namco’s highly anticipated title, Tekken 8, officially launched on January 26, 2024, and has much to offer as a sequel to one of the most popular fighting game franchises. The offerings range from unique game modes like Super Ghost Battles to new combat mechanics like the Heat System, which will keep veterans and newcomers hooked on the series.

Additionally, the campaign is also a highlight of the sequel, as it combines grippy plotlines with intense action to deliver an intense Mishima Saga experience. Hence, fans will likely want to beat the story quest, which is surprisingly short.

This article provides a proper estimate of Tekken 8’s campaign length and further lists all the chapters in chronological order.

How long is the Tekken 8 campaign?

Snippet of Jin and Kazuya fight from the campaign (Image via Bandai Namco)

For those looking to complete the Tekken 8 campaign, it should take approximately 4 hours to wrap up the entire story, considering that the entire run was flawless without any hiccups whatsoever.

However, players can choose from three difficulty settings, and the Hard mode can make the Mishima Saga fights more intense. Although the opponents are a bunch of AI bots, their intelligence is cranked up to maximum, rendering every battle challenging. In that case, the estimated time to beat the campaign will be around 5 hours.

While the difficulty settings have no particular impact on the story, they unlock a few in-game customizable items. Likewise, fans can also play through the new Arcade Quest to obtain avatar customizations.

How many chapters are there in Tekken 8's campaign?

Reina is a mysterious character in the campaign (Image via Bandai Namco)

Tekken 8 has a total of 15 chapters in the story quest, offering excellent cinematics and jaw-dropping fights before wrapping up the latest installment of the Mishima Saga. The plot also sees significant growth in Jin Kazama’s character, which will thoroughly indulge fans throughout the campaign.

Listed below are all the chapters that make up the story of the Tekken sequel:

Evil Stars Collide Wayward Power A Ghost from the Past Unrelenting Ambition A Fate Decided by Fists The Devil Progenitor Despair Humble Beginnings A Promise All-Out Assault For the Hope of Tomorrow A Heart Bound in Chains Awakening Clash Above the Heavens Strength and Conviction

It is worth noting that fans can play each of the chapters separately after completing them. The final quest has two different endings, which unlock a trophy depending on the outcome. You can follow our complete Teken 8 achievement guide to collect them.