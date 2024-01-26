If you want all the Tekken 8 trophies, you must be prepared to do some intense work. Some of this will be challenging and some grindy, but a fair number of them will trigger simply by playing the game. Thankfully, there aren’t many online-only trophies, but there are a few. You will need to win at least one Ranked Match if you want to get a Platinum trophy, for example.

No DLC is needed to complete the Tekken 8 trophies. Since the first DLC character has been announced but not released, players won’t have to worry about that if they want to get a Platinum. Most of these are incredibly simple to do with a little practice. Knowledge of the fundamentals will also help.

How to unlock all Tekken 8 trophies for online and offline gameplay

Many of the Tekken 8 trophies will be unlocked through playing the various modes, so taking the time to play and learn how the game works will be key. We have some tips that will help new players get started.

Learning about actions like Heat Bursts, Ground and Wall Breaks, and the Rage Art system will always be key. Thus, you may as well take advantage of them and get some easy, free Tekken 8 trophies. Others will require you to win or lose the final battle of the story quest (Hope / Despair). That’s an interesting option, too - even if Kazuya Mishima wins, you get a trophy.

The Arcade Quest mode, one of the best ideas Bandai Namco has had in years, is also home to quite a few of these trophies. It is worth completing this and the Story Mode if you want to get them all. You also need to play through several Character Stories. Most of these trophies are easy, but six of them will require online play.

Here are all Tekken 8 trophies and how to unlock them:

A fight is about survival: Acquired all trophies

What a rush!: Performed 5 Heat Bursts (excluding offline player battles)

I'll give you a rematch anytime, guv: Won a player match

Excellent!: Play a total of 10 online battles of any kind.

Come, humanity! Unleash the dogs of war!: Finished Chapter 1 of The Dark Awakens

Hope: Finished Chapter 15 of The Dark Awakens with Jin Kazama victorious.

Despair: Finished Chapter 15 of The Dark Awakens with Kazuya Mishima victorious.

This should be fun: Finished 5 Character Episode stories.

Power isn't everything: Finished 10 Character Episode stories

Congrats on the victory!: Won the Arcade Quest Gong Tournament

The fists reveal the fighter: Fought against your own Ghost

A new star rising in the world of TEKKEN!: Won the Arcade Quest Kobushi Dojo Tournament

Get ready for the next battle!: Finished Arcade Quest

(Initiating Analysis): Defeated 10 CPU Ghosts in Super Ghost Battle

Godfather: Defeated Harada_TEKKEN in Super Ghost Battle

All is vanity: Defeated a player's Ghost

I'll put an end to this: Finished Arcade Battle

Do you want to learn Marshall Arts?: Completed 5 Combo Challenges

(This one's in the bag!): Practiced with the tips on in Replays & Tips

That was too easy!: Achieved a perfect victory (excluding offline player battles)

Outstanding!: Achieved a great victory (excluding offline player battles)

Behold, the fruits of my labors: Dealt 70+ damage in an air combo (excluding offline player battles)

(That's how a true champion fights!): Dealt 20 Rage Arts (excluding offline player battles)

Your fate is already decided: Activated Heat 5 times with a Heat Engager (excluding offline player battles)

Fear my wrath: Dealt 20 Heat Smashes (Excluding offline player battles)

You think you can stop me?: Performed 10 Heat Dashes

Under the divine protection of Sirius: Healed an overall total of 500 damage in recoverable health (excluding offline player battles)

I aspire to greater heights!: Got promoted to Brawler

I'm actually pretty strong: Got promoted to Warrior

There's no way you can stop me: Got promoted to Vanquisher

…: Performed a Hard Floor Break (excluding offline player battles)

Resuming mission: Performed a Wall Blast (excluding offline player battles)

Sorry for getting rough back there: Performed a Wall Bound (excluding offline player battles)

Just relax. You can do it: Won a Ranked Match

(You never learn): Performed a Floor Blast (excluding offline player battles)

How do you take your coffee?: Reached the lowest area of the Ortiz Farm stage (excluding offline player battles)

My moves are way faster than yours: Performed 20 Devilish hits in Tekken Ball (excluding offline player battles)

Your money is my money!: Obtained an overall total of 10,000,000G

You're in for it now!: Saved a custom character in Character Customization

Please don't tell my father: Won a Group Match

Let the blistering sands consume you: Triggered 10 Tornados (excluding offline player battles)

Come on, just try and kill me: Performed a Hard Wall Break (excluding offline player battles)

No pain, no gain!: Dealt 2000 damage in Practice Mode

Now it's time to destroy you: Dealt an overall total of 1000 damage while in rage mode (excluding offline player battles)

You aren't alone anymore: Finished Chapter 7 of The Dark Awakens

I'll live on, together with my sins: Finished Chapter 12 of The Dark Awakens

Finished Chapter 12 of The Dark Awakens I would do well to follow your example: Achieved a 30-hit chain during Operation Rebellion in The Dark Awakens

The Tekken 8 trophies aren’t challenging to get, for the most part. A few of them will be grindy, such as the Tekken Ball trophy (My moves are way faster than yours) or unlocking 10,000,000 G (Your money is my money). That said, they aren’t challenging - the better you become at this game, the easier they will be.

Alongside the Tekken 8 trophies, we have a review in progress. Once we’ve had time to play in online matches, it will be finalized, so stay tuned for that.