How to get Dex's Plan B Iconic Pistol in Cyberpunk 2077?

Dex's Plan B is a powerful weapon to have in Cyberpunk 2077, provided you are able to find it. The Iconic Pistol is a variant of the Constitutional Arms Liberty and has quite a few interesting modifiers and effects. In the base game, it needs to be looted from none other than Dexter DeShawn. The Phantom Liberty DLC provides another option to get Plan B.

This guide outlines all you need to know about how to get Plan B and its stats in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Plan B location and stats guide

Where is Plan B in Cyberpunk 2077?

Plan B can be found in the Municipal Landfill in the Red Peaks in the Badlands by Dexter DeShawn's corpse. The latter harks back to when Dexter betrays V at the end of the Relic heist and he himself gets betrayed by Takemura. The image below provides a clearer idea of the location. Interestingly, the location is also the resting place of Cyberpunk 2077's most notorious netrunner.

The location for the Iconic Pistol (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

If you have the Phantom Liberty DLC and haven't procured the pistol in the base game, you can get Plan B from Herold Lowe at the EBM Petrochem Stadium in Dogtown.

Plan B stats

The stats (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

Plan B uses 1 EuroDollar for each shot instead of ammo .

. Plan B has 5 attack speed, 40 damage, 0.9 reload speed, 35 effective range, and 7.1 weapon handling .

and . Plan B's magazine holds 20 rounds .

. Plan B has +200% Headshot Damage Multiplier, -3% Crit Chance, and +17% Bleeding Chance.

Is it worth getting Plan B in Cyberpunk 2077?

Given that you can get it for free, Plan B is a powerful Tier 4 Iconic weapon. While its use case will depend on how you prefer to engage in battle, the pistol can make short work of enemies if you can land consecutive headshots. The bleeding chance is an added bonus on top of that.

Why did Dex betray V in Cyberpunk 2077?

Dex's dead body (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

The short answer is Dex likely wanted to wipe the slate clean (live the quiet life) and have no qualms with Arasaka after the Relic Heist went wrong. This is why he betrayed V and tried to pass them on to Saburo Arasaka's bodyguard, Goro Takemura. Instead, he himself got shot by the latter.

The slightly longer answer is that Dex probably wanted to eliminate both Jackie Welles and V from the start. While there's no concrete evidence pointing to the same, we see him hiring not particularly well-known mercs and agreeing to a 30% (even 40%) cut. It would allow him to keep the entire earnings for himself and have two less people to worry about snitching.

