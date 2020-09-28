Garena Free Fire has a host of in-game currencies, like Diamonds. They can be used to procure most of the in-game items like skins, costumes, bundles, and more. Diamonds can be bought using real money, through several payment gateways.

There are multiple ways of acquiring the in-game currency. In this article, we discuss the entire process of getting Diamonds in Free Fire.

Also Read: 30 stylish Free Fire nicknames for beginners

How to get diamonds in Free Fire: Step by step guide and tips

#1 In-game

In-game top-ups

Follow these steps to purchase the in-game currency:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the 'Diamond' icon, as shown in the picture below:

Click on the 'Diamond' icon

Advertisement

Step 2: Several top-up options would appear on the screen. Now, select the required number of Diamonds.

Step 3: After the payment is successful, the respective number of Diamonds will be added to the users' accounts.

Here is the price of the Diamonds in the game:

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

INR 250 - 310 Diamonds

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 - Diamonds

#2 Games Kharido

Games Kharido

It is one of the most popular top-up websites. Games Kharido offers the players an additional 100% bonus on the very first purchase.

Step 1: Visit the Games Kharido website. Click here to visit it.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook account or Free Fire UID.

Step 3: Select the mode of payment and the number of Diamonds to top-up. The currency will be sent to the account of the user after the purchase is successful.

Price of diamonds on GamesKharido

Price of Diamonds on Games Kharido:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds + 5600

As mentioned above, additional Diamonds are only available on the first top-up.

Also Read: Best diamond shops for Free Fire.