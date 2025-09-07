How to get Dimensional Crystals in Kaiju No. 8 The Game for free

Dimensional Crystals are a special gacha currency that players can obtain through various means in Kaiju No. 8 The Game. They can receive these items after completing story missions, ranking up, and achieving certain milestones. Furthermore, players can get Dimensional Crystals from their in-game mail.

Some might want to farm more of these Dimensional Crystals to pull for the characters they like. On that note, this article lists all the ways that players can get Dimensional Crystals for free in Kaiju No. 8 The Game.

Methods to obtain Dimensional Crystals for free from Kaiju No. 8 The Game

1) Completing Story missions

Story mission rewards (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

One of the main ways to obtain Dimensional crystals from Kaiju No. 8 The Game is to complete various Story missions, Memories, and Character stories. Memories are a special kind of mission that allows players to re-experience the story of the game and anime.

Meanwhile, Character stories are special stages that consist of exclusive stories and episodes for SSR characters. The story is also set to be expanded in future updates, so players can also receive Dimensional Crystals from these future stages.

2) Achievement rewards

Achievements section in Kaiju No. 8 The Game (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

Another way players can farm Dimensional Crystals is through the Achievement rewards. The game features over 149 different achievements. After obtaining them, players can head to the Achievements category and claim rewards, such as Dimensional Crystals.

3) Trial Battle rewards

Trial Battle stage and rewards (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

Similar to other gacha games, this game features a special mode called Trial Battles. Players can test out new characters in these trial stages and decide whether they want to pull for the new character featured on the limited banner.

Completing these Trial Battles will also reward players with Dimensional Crystals. Since new characters will be released in the future, players can expect newer Trial Battle stages to be dropped when new limited character banners are released.

4) Rank Up rewards

Rank Up rewards (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

Players can also get additional rewards, such as Gacha tickets, upgrade materials, Credits, and Dimensional Crystals, by ranking up in the Kaiju No. 8 gacha game.

5) In-game mail

In-game mail from Kaiju No.8 The Game (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

Lastly, players can claim Dimensional Crystals from their in-game mail. They can claim a lot of Dimensional Crystals from the pre-registration rewards. Furthermore, various playable characters in the game will also send you mail, and reading it will gift players with valuable rewards, such as Dimensional Crystals.

