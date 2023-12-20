How to get DNF Duel for free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is giving certain games away free of cost, and the Mystery Game for December 20, 2023, is DNF Duel. Every year since its inception, this storefront has hosted giveaways featuring a range of titles, from big-budget AAA offerings to excellent and niche indie options. The current giveaways will run until January 10.

Readers will find more information about how to claim DNF Duel from the EGS below.

DNF Duel is free on the Epic Games Store

Open Epic Games' official launcher or visit the Epic Games Store website. Next, look for DNF Duel by searching for it on either option's main page. You can also click here to access the right screen.

Click Place Order after choosing the GET option on the DNF Duel page. You won't be billed or requested for any payment-related information. You will receive an alert as soon as DNF Duel is added to the Epic Games library.

This is a fighting game based on the universe of popular RPG series published by Korean publishing conglomerate Nexon. The base experience is available for free on the Epic Games Store, but all its extra DLCs need to be purchased to access them. Currently, there are 16 playable characters in the base game, with three DLC heroes available as well.

The gameplay in DNF Duel is quite similar to that of other fighting games but with a simplified combat loop to help newcomers to the genre. One significant distinction in this game is that you have to make use of an MP bar to trigger specific attacks, known as skills.

Though that bar drops after each time a skill is used, it steadily regenerates over time, unlike other fighting games that feature unique meters.

Epic Games will host more giveaways on its digital storefront during the 2023 holiday season. The next Mystery Game is set to be unveiled between 8:00 am PT and 11:00 am ET on December 21.