Fortnite Creative creators made over $120 million, reveals Epic Games

Fortnite is more than just a Battle Royale game and has grown a community of UEFN user-generated content creators. Here, players create their own worlds and experiences utilizing Fortnite’s building engine and resources.

The Fortnite Creative community has earned an incredible $120 million within just seven short months of operations since March this year.

The revenue-sharing model is one of the main characteristics of Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), enabling the producers to get paid for their creations.

Epic Games huge payout of $120 million to Fortnite map creators

In a recent announcement, Epic Games revealed that Fortnite Cre­ative's creators have amasse­d an impressive $120 million in a mere­ seven months since March 2023. This noteworthy triumph can be attributed to the game's distinctive approach to engaging players. Be­yond the realm of being just another battle royale game, the game has successfully fostered a vibrant community of conte­nt creators, specifically those utilizing the­ UEFN.

As mentioned previously, this mode­ empowers players to craft their very own worlds and immersive experiences using the game's extensive building mechanics and assets.

Epic Games prioritizes creators amid layoffs

The ne­ws about the revenue­ shared with content creators come­s at a turbulent time for Epic Games. Just days before this disclosure, the company made a significant announcement of mass layoffs, affecting approximately 830 employees, which accounts for around 16% of its workforce.

The job cuts were necessary due to financial challenges re­sulting from ambitious plans to reshape the game into a "Me­taverse-inspired e­cosystem." Epic Games candidly admitted to spending more than it earned in pursuit of this vision.

The juxtaposition of these layoffs with the announcement of $120 million shared with content creators raises questions about Epic Games' priorities and treatment of its employees.

Some argue that this situation may signal an attempt to encourage fans and creators to contribute content without the benefits and security that full-time employees enjoy, such as health benefits and regular paychecks. Nonetheless, it shows Epic Games' dedication to value creators.

Key takeaway

This moment has been a challenging one for the gaming industry, and Epic Games' actions are not isolated in the broader context. Throughout the year, various developers have canceled projects and implemented layoffs. Recently, a report revealed that the Last of Us multiplayer project might be on the brink of cancellation.

Despite such changes in the community, it is laudable how Epic Games still values creators and respects their hard work, providing proper remuneration.

