The Last Of Us multiplayer update: Naughty Dog provides update on TLOU project

With Last Of Us fans eagerly awaiting news, Naughty Dog has updated their upcoming TLOU Project on Twitter, revealing that they are pushing back the release. They need more time to work on the much-anticipated multiplayer game, The Last Of Us Factions. Fans also got more exciting news as the press release indicates they are also working on a new single-player game.

Naughty Dog's absence at the recent PlayStation Showcase 2023 was duly noted by fans who hoped there would be either a gameplay trailer or some teaser for the upcoming TLOU game. Recognizing their disappointment, the developers have announced that they have decided to give "it more time" before showcasing any news. The relevant part of the release reads:

"We know many of you have been looking forward to hearing more about our The Last Of Us Multiplayer Game... But as development has continued, we've realized what is best for the game is to give it more time."

Naughty Dog is working on a new single-player game after no The Last of Us Multiplayer reveal at PlayStation Showcase

As one of the most popular gaming franchises, fans were understandably dismayed that there was news about the multiplayer game set in the world of The Last Of Us. Gamers were sure that at least some form of reveal would occur at the last day's PlayStation Showcase, and the development for Factions has been postponed.

However, every cloud has a silver lining. Naughty Dogs has announced that they are working on a brand new single-player game in that very same press release where they revealed postponing the development of the upcoming TLOU game.

The Game Awards @thegameawards Naughty Dog has confirmed it is working on a brand new single player project, as well as The Last of Us multiplayer project. Naughty Dog has confirmed it is working on a brand new single player project, as well as The Last of Us multiplayer project. https://t.co/toBaj5PvQD

No other detail has been released to the public, and while fans want another game set in The Last of Us universe, there is a good chance that Naughty Dog's new single-player experience is an original. Considering their track record, that is good news indeed.

Poll : 0 votes