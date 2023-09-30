"I was part of the layoffs": Fortnite employee who was laid off has fans in an emotional rollercoaster

Fortnite developer Epic Games recently announced that they would be laying off 16% of their workforce, which would end up impacting around 830 employees. There were already rumors that the company was expecting to lay off a few employees. Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, stated that Epic was spending more than it was earning, owing to which they had to resort to layoffs.

One such employee who was affected by these layoffs also happened to be part of the Reddit community, r/FortNiteBR, and was showered with love by the Fortnite community. He expressed his gratitude to the Fortnite community by saying:

"Its been a pleasure everyone! Thanks for the support! And yes to confirm, i was part of the layoffs."

Fortnite community showers users with love and support

Here is a Reddit post about an article on how Epic Games laid off its employees. Many users were quick to point out that u/FreightTrainUSA, one of the few employees in the community, was among the 900 people who were laid off, as he announced on Twitter.

Many users expressed dissatisfaction with how FreightTrain was one of the few in the community who was a part of "Save the World."

It was a truly wholesome moment as everyone came together to show their support for FreightTrain. He wrote a message thanking other users for their support and urging them to tag other employees as well to boost their morale.

One user replied to this comment with genuine concern, asking who's even left in "Save the World", to which FreightTrain replied he wasn't aware as their system clearance had been revoked after the news of the layoffs aired.

Tim Sweeney's message to Epic Games' employees

Tim Sweeney stated in a staff memo that the layoffs were a last resort and that he had been optimistic about trying to make ends meet without layoffs. Sweeney cited "investing in the evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem" as a reason for the layoffs. There had been multiple rumors even before the layoffs, as The Verge reported that the company was seeking investment and turned to layoffs to raise funds easily.

Many users stated that the recent rise in V-bucks was owing to that. Even though that wasn't the case, the reason for that was completely different. Several users even blamed Epic for shoddy collaborations, owing to which no one was spending money on the game.

While it is true that Fortnite has lost its charm, no one can really tell why these layoffs happened. Even though the company had its reasons, many players stated how the game has become a part of "corporate greed," making the quality of the game suffer as well.

