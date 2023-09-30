Why did Fortnite increase V-Bucks prices yet again? Explained

Fortnite recently adjusted the pricing of its in-game currency, V-Bucks, in various regions. The currency is used to purchase in-game items such as cosmetics and passe­s that allow players to participate in battles. While it's not unusual for pricing models to alter in the constantly evolving gaming industry, this announcement has sparke­d interest and speculation among playe­rs and industry enthusiasts.

The community is diverse and scattered across the globe, resulting in price­ changes that are not random but rather influe­nced by two primary factors: inflation and exchange rate­ fluctuations. Let's examine these price changes and the community's response.

Currency fluctuations and inflation: The usual suspects

It’s common for currency values to fluctuate versus the US dollar. There can be some specific reasons behind the economic crisis, like trade balances, government actions, world events, and more. The value of in-game money, such as V-Bucks, fluctuates based on exchange rates to the US dollar.

As of now, Fortnite has disclosed upcoming pricing changes for V-Bucks in several countries, including Japan, the European Union, and the United States. These modifications are set to take effect on October 27, 2023.

For example, in the United States, the cost of a 1000 V-Bucks Bundle in Fortnite is set to rise from $7.99 to $8.99, an increase of approximately 12.5%. At the highest tier, the 13,500 V-Bucks bundle will rise from $79.99 to $89.99.

What does the Fortnite community have to say?

Not all countries have faced the same price fluctuations in Fortnite as the US players, who have probably had it easier compared to the astonishing price hike in Turkey. While the price hike in the US was by a mere $1, for those in Turkey, the cost of a 1,000 V-buck pack has jumped from 30₺ (~$1) to 120₺ (~$5.5), four times the original price.

While u/N0t_the_pizza_guy bemoaned the price hike in the European Union, they empathized with the players in Turkey and expressed their condolences.

u/DartBoardGamer stated how this might be a good way to discourage players from wasting money on Fortnite. However, this argument quickly fell apart as u/Gold_Yellow brought up the Destiny and Call of Duty communities, which are infamous for spending huge amounts of money on cosmetic items.

Key takeaway

It's worth pointing out that these price fluctuations aren't restricted to Fortnite. The entire gaming industry has experienced changes when it comes to subscription models influencing various elements of the gaming experience. A notable example is the launch of new-gen hardware, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S increasing the price of new video games from $60 to $70.

The change speaks to the more elevated expenses for creating and delivering better-quality games. Additionally, the pricing for premium subscription services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass has been adjusted.

