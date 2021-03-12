How to get dog tags in Free Fire in March 2021

Garena Free Fire has become stronger in the mobile gaming scene globally over the years. The reasons behind this meteoric rise can be the short, intense gameplay and features the game provides, along with minimal specifications required to run it on handsets.

Features like characters, pets, different modes, and guild tournaments have further enhanced its fanbase.

Among these features, guilds are unique in nature, as players can create a group and play together while also participating in tournaments. They can also earn dog tags by participating in guild events and playing with fellow guild members.

Procuring dog tags in Free Fire

Players can create a guide for 5000 gold coins or 1000 diamonds

Firstly, players have to join or create a guild. They can create a guild by paying 5000 gold coins or 1000 diamonds. After entering or creating a guild, gamers can earn dog tags via one of the following means:

They have to play guild tournaments to earn dog tags, which happens only on certain occasions. Players can play any of the modes, be it Classic or Clash Squad. The latter is easy to complete, and they can compete in more games in lesser time. Users should play with fellow guild members as they can earn more dog tags collectively. These dog tags earned can later be used to redeem exclusive rewards.

Players must only play during the particular tournament to earn rewards. They can use these dog tags to redeem more rewards, and a collective increase in dog tags will unlock more honors and achievements.

More rewards and achievements can be earned in Free Fire

Guild rewards in Free Fire

400 dog tags:

Honor Reward - Glory x500

Item Rewards - Resupply Map x3

800 dog tags:

Honor Reward - Glory x800

Item Rewards - Summon Airdrop x3

1250 dog tags:

Honor Reward - Glory x1200

Item Rewards - Scan Playcard (3d) x1

1800 dog tags:

Honor Reward - Glory x1800

Item Rewards - Room Card x1

Personal rewards

Gold Royal Voucher - 20 dog tags

- 20 dog tags Gold x2000 - 40 dog tags

- 40 dog tags Summon Airdrop Playcard (24h) - 65 dog tags

- 65 dog tags Resupply Map Playcard (3d) - 90 dog tags

