How to get the Double Fennec in COD Mobile

Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 24 Nov 2020, 14:17 IST
Feature
COD Mobile is known for its intense and exhilarating multiplayer matches and attractive in-game graphics. However, the weapons available are also fascinating when equipped during rounds.

COD Mobile offers some of the most lethal and baleful weapons in-game. One of the most destructive SMGs, Fennec, was instated recently with a much more powerful Perk called Akimbo.

Akimbo allows players to wield dual Fennecs at once and is useable throughout a COD Mobile match. The Fennec is already a monstrosity over close-quarter combats, with a damage of 38 and an insane fire rate of 111. The Akimbo Perk buffs its potential and makes it even more robust.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to get this feature in COD Mobile.

Detailed guide to get the double Fennec in COD Mobile

Acquiring the Akimbo Perk has some prerequisites:

  • Players must obtain the Fennec gun in their gunsmith section.
  • They should kill three enemies with it 30 times without dying.
  • They have to ensure the progress in the XP level of the Fennec SMG in the gunsmith section.

Gamers can follow these steps to equip the Akimbo Perk:

  • They have to run COD Mobile on the device.
  • They need to open the multiplayer mode.
Loadout option at the bottom of the screen
Loadout option at the bottom of the screen
  • They can select the Loadout option at the bottom of the screen.
Perk option at the left-hand side of the screen
Perk option at the left-hand side of the screen
  • Users must then tap the Perk option on the left-hand side of the screen.
Akimbo Perk in the gunsmith section
Akimbo Perk in the gunsmith section
  • They can scroll and select Akimbo (if unlocked).
  • Players can start a multiplayer match and wield the dual Fennec to kill enemies at lightning speed.

Acquiring the Akimbo Perk and wielding dual Fennecs requires quite a lot of grinding as accomplishing three kills in a row 30 times is no puny task. Hence, the reward for this task is also brawny and worthy of the effort put in.

It is advantageous on-ground with regards to the lightning-fast hip fire and mobility offered. However, it comes at the cost of restricted ADS availability and significantly reduced accuracy, with increased bullet spread of the weapon.

Published 24 Nov 2020, 14:17 IST
COD Mobile
