How to get Dragonsnake Bog Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are many different items that players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can collect during their playthrough of the main story. These items can range from collectibles to new characters and even ships.

However, Datacards are scarce items players can find, with 19 scattered worldwide, including one at Dragonsnake Bog. Here is how players can get it.

How players can collect the Dragonsnake Bog Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can go back and claim goodies such as Datacards and complete challenges at a time that matches their abilities and progression in the game.

This can be done when players first encounter the mission or later by using Free Play mode in the game. However, when replaying the tasks, they can use any character they wish.

Gathering the Dragonsnake Bog Datacard

The first thing that players will want to do is travel to Dragonsnake Bog. Here, players will be able to travel to the south of the area, where they will see the Datacard high up in the trees among the branches.

Getting up to the area where the Datacard is will require the player to climb some cliffs using a grapple to help scale the location. This will include the Hero and Astromech characters.

Picking up the Datacard

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can locate the Datacard in Dragonsnake Bog high up in the branches and must use the grapple to reach it (Image via Warner Brothers)

The good news about this Datacard is that it is straightforward to earn. Once players spot it high up in the trees, most of the hard work to obtain it is already done.

Once players have spotted it, they will need to grapple up to a grapple point in the branches above. Then, there will be another grapple point once players have grappled up. Grapple it, jump, and the Datacard will be claimed.

Players can get some great rewards by collecting all the Datacards

Players can claim different rewards by trading in the Datacards plus studs. This can grant them special abilities, including the 10X multiplier for picking up studs.

Other rewards that can be earned include earning a Porg companion, a Big Head Mode, Rainbow Mode, and a Pew Pew Mode for the laser weapons in the game. Most of these add a comedic effect to the game for the players to enjoy.

