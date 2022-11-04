How to get Dying Light 2's "Dying Laugh" bundle for free

Dying Light 2's post-launch support might not have been as robust as the previous title, but it seems Techland is finally picking up the pace. With the Bloody Ties story expanding on the horizon, Techland has rolled out a free cosmetics and weapons bundle for all owners of Dying Light 2, called the "Dying Laugh" bundle, with no additional cost attached.

The Dying Laugh bundle for Dying Light 2 includes a themed cosmetic outfit, a new paraglider skin, and a legendary tier weapon. At this time, the new bundle does not require players to get multiple pieces of armor to complete the entire set, which was the case with the previously released packs.

The Dying Laugh bundle is themed after the ongoing "All Hallows Eve" in-game event that started on October 26, 2022, and will last until November 4, 2022. As the name suggests, the event was centered around Halloween.

The event expires on November 4. However, as confirmed by Techland, players can get the Dying Laugh bundle until November 10, giving them ample time to grab the unique armor and weapons set for their zombie hunting ventures in Villadore. Players can claim the Dying Laugh bundle in Dying Light 2 for free.

Dying Light 2's Dying Laugh bundle includes a new outfit, paraglider skin, and a legendary weapon

Claiming the Dying Laugh bundle is relatively straightforward and does not require a separate download if players update the game to the latest version. The following are the steps for each platform on how to claim the free bundle:

Claiming the Dying Laugh bundle on PC (Steam)

Go to Dying Light 2's page on Steam's Library tab.

Click on the "DLC" button on the game's page.

Navigate to the Dying Laugh bundle, which should be on top, given it is the most recent add-on content for the game.

Click "Add to Library."

Click on "Download," and it should launch the game after verifying the added DLC.

Players will get a pop-up message confirming the same on booting up the game and getting to the main menu.

The cosmetics and weapons can be claimed from "Aiden's Stash" at any safe house or Nightrunner hideout location.

Claiming the Dying Laugh bundle on PlayStation

Go to Dying Light 2's tile on the home screen or in the library.

Select the game and go to "My add-ons."

Select the Dying Laugh bundle from the available add-ons for the game.

Click Download.

Once the Download is finished, which shouldn't take long as it is just a verification token of a few KBs, players can boot up the game.

A message pop-up will appear on the game's main menu, confirming the installation of the Dying Laugh bundle.

The cosmetics and weapons can be claimed from "Aiden's Stash" at any safe house or Nightrunner hideout location.

Claiming the Dying Laugh bundle on Xbox

Go to the library.

Select Dying Light 2 and press the options button on the controller.

From the options menu for the game, select "manage game and add-ons."

Select the Dying Laugh bundle and click "Download."

Boot up the game, and a message should come up on the game's main menu confirming the installation of the Dying Laugh bundle.

The cosmetics and weapons can be claimed from "Aiden's Stash" at any safe house or Nightrunner hideout location.

Dying Light 2 is possibly one of this year's most underrated open-world experiences. Despite being hyped for a long time by fans of the previous entry in the series, Developer Techland failed to capture the open-world market. This was partly due to the release of their game in a rather crowded month of February, alongside heavy hitters like the PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West and the highly anticipated FromSoftware title Elden Ring.

One of the key factors behind the massive success of the original Dying Light is the lengthy support period, which is very rare for a game that is primarily a single-player experience. Techland has supported the original Dying Light for over five years, with multiple new in-game activities, cosmetics, weapons, community challenges, and even a story expansion.

The best part was that most of the post-launch content was given to all owners of Dying Light for free, barring a few cosmetic and weapon packs and the DLC expansion. It remains to be seen how Techland handles the post-launch of Dying Light 2, which has not been up to the standards set by the previous title.

While post-launch support has been relatively slow for the sequel, Techland is slowly but surely gearing up for a massive comeback with the game's first major expansion, Bloody Ties, which releases on November 10, 2022.

