What to expect from Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties - Release date, story details, and more

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties is the first story DLC for the game. It will launch on November 10, 2022, and seeks to add some flavourful combat, items, and gameplay to this post-apocalyptic setting.

Based on the official information provided by Techland, the DLC in question will give players a chance to earn fame and infamy inside an arena. Given that Nightrunners will be facing off against enemies and monsters together, the developers are kicking things up a notch.

Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties will leave players entertained

Taking a page straight out of the 2000 film Gladiator, the DLC aims to entertain fans in the bloodiest way imaginable. Aiden Caldwell, the protagonist of the game, will get to test his skills in combat in a bloodsport tournament.

Unlike the days of old where gladiators were spared from death if they fought bravely, players will find no quarters here in Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties. This is a good thing, as no one will demand it from them either. However, much like the storyline of Gladiator, the plot too thickens like curdled blood.

Carnage Hall is Astrid's domain in Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties (Image via Techland)

Based on the limited official information that's available, the arena-combat is only one half of the DLC. At its core, it's likely Astrid, the proprietor of Carnage Hall, will rope Aiden into her story arc and things will spiral from there on. Unfortunately, at present, there's nothing to speculate as to what may or may not happen.

Aside from beheadings and eviscerations, Carnage Hall will have other things on offer as well. Players will be able to undertake trials and challenges to test their mettle in Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties. There will likely be a healthy mix of parkour and combat experiences to complete, perhaps separately or together.

Chokeslam time? (Image via Techland)

Players will also get to enact "the role of their lives" in Spectacles. These will be multi-objective arena shows with unique stories narrated by none other than Astrid herself. Each of these stories will resemble tales and fables with a twist tossed in. What would an arena-based story DLC be if not for some horror stories added in for good measure, eh?

That said, players can expect to encounter a few surprises in Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties. New characters, items, cosmetics, areas to explore, and even enemy and monster types that are specific to Carnage Hall. That's about all there is to know for the time being.

But wait, will there be any exclusive bonus content?

Of course, Techland is known for showering players with bonus content via DLCs/expansions. That being said, Dying Light 2 Blood Ties is not free to play. Those who own the standard version of the game will have to purchase the DLC separately.

Murdering made fashionable (Image via Techland)

On the other hand, proud owners of the Deluxe edition or the Ultimate edition will receive Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC for free. They'll also be gifted the Aristocrat pack. By progressing along in the content, a new item called the Manica will be unlocked as well.

Based on the information that's available, it is a Shield Glove. Considering that it looks like a shield, Aiden will likely be able to use it offensively and defensively in combat. If nothing else, it'll make for some interesting combos while fighting enemies inside and outside of Carnage Hall.

