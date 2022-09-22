Dying Light 2's story DLC gets delayed once more - New release date, expected content, and more

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Dying Light 2's first major story expansion to see what new things are brought by Techland. There's a setback for them, however, as the developers have announced that the release of the DLC has been pushed back once again.

The news has been disappointing for many who have already completed the main campaign of the story. Some exciting things are set to appear with the DLC, and its delay will surely upset the community. However, the developers have explained the rationale behind their decision, and it appears they're entirely focusing on the quality aspect of their product.

Dying Light 2 has carried on with the first game's legacy and has been an overall hit as a sequel. It contains the core elements of the series and adds new mechanics, characters, and enemies to provide a stern challenge to the players.

That said, fans have been asking for new additions, and the upcoming story DLC will be doing just that. However, gamers will now have to wait longer to get their hands on all future content.

Techland pushes back Dying Light 2's story release citing the focus on quality

Titled Bloody Ties, the DLC will add new story chapters, which will serve as an extension of Dying Light 2's main campaign. New enemies will challenge the players, who must think sharply to survive the night.

The DLC is now set to release on November 10 across all platforms. Techland announced this, meaning fans will have to wait at least one more month than they had planned earlier.

Bloody Ties was set to be released in mid-June as per the original plans, which was pushed back to mid-October. The fresh delay is the second one, but the developers clarified why they made the hard decision.

"We have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Bloody Ties until November 10, to allow the team extra time to polish and squash bugs."

Techland also briefly discussed what fans can expect to find in Bloody Ties when it eventually comes to Dying Light 2.

"In Bloody Ties, players will embark on a new story adventure, you will reach the epicentre of death, wealth and absolute splendour in a stunning location; The Carnage Hall. This old opera building is full of challenges and quests, surprising new weapon types, character interactions, and discoveries to uncover."

Dying Light 2 players will now have extra time to pre-order the DLC, which comes with the Aristocrat pack with exclusive weapons and outfits. It remains to be seen when Bloody Ties will ultimately be released in what would be the first of Techland's visions to support the game with five years of content.

