Dying Light 2's 'Bloody Ties' DLC revealed at Gamescom 2022 - Release date, additional content, and more

Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live was home to quite a few major video game reveals. During this event, one of the games that got teased or introduced new content included Dying Light 2. During Geoff Keighley’s presentation, the teased DLC 'Bloody Ties' was revealed to the world.

A teaser was originally published by the Dying Light Twitter account back on August 17, 2022, but it revealed very little about the upcoming DLC.

This comes hot on the heels of Dying Light 2 receiving Chapter 2: A Huntress And A Hag, courtesy of Techland. Here’s what fans can look forward to in Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s upcoming DLC: Bloody Ties.

Gamescom 2022 featured Dying Light 2’s ‘Bloody Ties’ DLC

During Gamescom 2022, a world premiere trailer was revealed for Dying Light 2. The trailer featured a glorious new arena that was brought to life, taking place in Carnegie Hall - now Carnage Hall. Bloody Ties is the first official DLC story for Dying Light 2, and of course, the name of the second installment in the series is "Staying Alive."

The mysterious Astrid discussed the Spectacles and showed several different battle arenas, each filled with gory combat. Taking on the role of Aiden, players are encouraged to take part, with promises of wealth, fame, and the best gear around. The catch? They have to enter and win a tournament where everything is on the line.

There’s more to the story than simply climbing the ladder of success and leaving behind a broken pile of bodies. Players will also get caught up in a plot of power and revenge. In October 2022, players can get ready to head to the Pantheon and try to be the best fighter in the land.

A new weapon was revealed at Gamescom 2022 as well - the Shield Glove. It’s a terrific way to harm others, while also being defensive. There will, of course, be new gears to get through this tournament, but it won’t be gained easily.

The Spectacles are multi-objective arena shows that are narrated by Astrid. Each of them has their own story. These Spectacles are themed around classic fables and tales, but all with a gruesome and wicked twist. Players can look forward to special arena challenges, where new and mutated enemies await.

This Dying Light 2 DLC drops on October 13, 2022, and players who pre-order will receive the Aristocrat Guard outfit, and a weapon, also known as the Aristocrat.

Gamescom 2022 showed off the first major DLC update for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, and fans won’t have to wait very long for it.

