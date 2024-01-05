How to get the EA FC 24 Storyline Cristhian Stuani player item for free

With the arrival of the latest Versus promo in EA FC 24 introducing the concept of Fire and Ice players to Ultimate Team, EA Sports has surprised the community by releasing a Storyline objective version of Cristhian Stuani as well. The Uruguayan striker has been a mainstay in the Girona FC roster for the past few seasons, contributing to their incredible performances this season.

This is the first instance of a Storyline player being available via a separate objective in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. These types of players are usually accessible at high levels through the season pass, providing gamers with a choice between several boosted items. However, the latest Cristhian Stuani objective item offers a refreshing change of pace from the norm.

Girona FC have been in fine form in La Liga this season, challenging the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the race for the title. Despite being the underdogs in this competition, they have only suffered defeat once so far, and their talismanic marksman Cristhian Stuani has been instrumental with eight goal contributions so far. His Storyline objective card in EA FC 24 does justice to his abilities on the virtual pitch as well.

The striker from Uruguay has received a massive boost over his base gold item, as well as his latest Team of the Week version. The 87-rated item possesses some impressive stats, as well as some useful playstyles like Power Header, Power Shot, Aerial, and Technical. The card itself is easy to unlock as well.

How to unlock the Storyline Cristhian Stuani card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like most other objective cards released during the various promos so far in the game cycle, this challenge set also consists of four individual segments, each with its own stipulations. These are the exact requirements and rewards of each tier:

Score 8: Score eight goals using Players with minimum 80 shooting in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn 500 XP and 80+ x 2 players pack.

Score eight goals using Players with minimum 80 shooting in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn 500 XP and 80+ x 2 players pack. LaLiga Masterpiece : Score and Assist using LaLiga players in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 81+ x 2 players pack.

: Score and Assist using LaLiga players in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 81+ x 2 players pack. Fantastic Touch: Assist four goals using players with minimum 80 dribbling in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 82+ x 2 players pack.

Assist four goals using players with minimum 80 dribbling in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 82+ x 2 players pack. Winning Feeling: Win six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum three La Liga players in your starting eleven. Earn 500 XP and a 83+ x 2 players pack.

Not only can gamers get their hands on an 87-rated Cristhian Stuani card by completing this objective set, they can also unlock some exciting packs in EA FC 24 and 1000 XP, which will help a lot in the latest season of Ultimate Team.