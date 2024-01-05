EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM SBC - All tasks, how to complete, and more

The EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, and all speculations regarding the winner can be put to rest. Real Madrid's Rodrygo was expected to win the title in December 2023, but that wasn't the case. This is also the first special card for Dovbyk in 2024, with the Ukranian forward having made a name for himself at Girona.

To get this item, you won't have to open any packs at all. Instead, you must complete both tasks from the challenge. The first step is to estimate the possible number of coins required to complete the EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM SBC.

How to complete the EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM SBC?

The latest POTM SBC features two tasks, both carrying pretty straightforward conditions.

The Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM SBC will cost about 80,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount using cards from your Ultimate Team collection. For more fodder, you can grind various modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get some amazing rewards.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM SBC

Task 1 - LaLiga

# of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Taks 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

When will the EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM SBC expire?

The latest La Liga POTM challenge will be available for a month, and it will expire on February 5, 2024. After completing the challenge, you'll receive some fodder packs and an 87-rated ST item.

While this card does offer the Power Header+ playstyle, it doesn't appear to be too meta in terms of stats. The completion cost should definitely have been lower, considering the stats of this card.