How to get enchanted items and change weapon enchantments in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Gearbox Software’s latest RPG, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, allows players to be anything they want in the game. With some of the wackiest guns, spells, and magic that the title has to offer, it provides players with hours of fun while finishing the main quest and the various side missions that are present.

Apart from different weapon types, players will be able to imbue their weapons with several elemental skills and enchantments.

However, the process of doing so will not be available from the very beginning of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Adventurers are required to complete some of the initial portions of the narrative before they can start adding additional buffs to their weapons.

For players new to the Borderlands series, some of the gameplay mechanics in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can feel a bit complicated. Hopefully, today's guide will be able to help those players who are still struggling with the game and are new to the franchise.

Obtaining enchanted items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



Get a rundown of everything you need to know for your

playwonderlands.2k.com/news/tiny-tina… Your ticket to the Wonderlands is HERE!Get a rundown of everything you need to know for your #ChaoticGreat adventure in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Your ticket to the Wonderlands is HERE! ✨Get a rundown of everything you need to know for your #ChaoticGreat adventure in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.👉 playwonderlands.2k.com/news/tiny-tina… https://t.co/QwTb9omYzY

For those unaware, an enchanted item in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a piece of gear that offers a set buff to any pre-existing qualities which that particular weapon might have come with. Borderlands veterans will find a stark distinction here as it’s not exactly the same as anointments that were there in the mainline series.

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, enchanted weapons and items are only unlocked once players reach the level 15 mark. From there, they will be able to collect them as the form of loot, so a good deal of RNG will be involved based on the type of weapon that players will be able to get their hands on.

Adventurers will be able to differentiate between normal loot and enchanted loot as they will be much more sparkly and shiny when dropped.

How can players change weapon enchantments in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

To be able to change and play around with their weapon and item enchantments, players will first need to:

Reach level 15, and only after that will they be prompted with the notification that they are now eligible to use enchantments. After this, it’s recommended that they invest some time in a few missions until they get their hands on some enchanted loot.

After reaching this point, adventurers will be able to wield enchanted weapons. However, they will not be able to swap out enchantments. That feature will be unlocked after players progress a bit in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands’ main narrative and defeat the Dragon Lord.

After dealing with the enemy, they must return to Brighthoof and make their way to the Blacksmiths. There they should interact with the enchantment machinery and re-roll for new buffs.

After re-rolling, players will be able to apply the new enchantment or even keep the older one if they are unhappy with the RNG and the new ability is not something that fits their playstyle.

It’s important to note that players will be able to re-roll enchantments as much as they want, provided they have plenty of Moon Orbs to do so. However, the amount of Moon Orbs required will gradually go up the more re-rolls that the players invest in.

Chaos Chamber runs are some of the best ways to farm Moon Orbs in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Edited by Shaheen Banu