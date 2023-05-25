How to get to Equilibrium Level 5 in Honkai Star Rail

The Equilibrium Level is an integral part of Honkai Star Rail’s progression system, where you will be incentivized with increased loot drops and better quality resources once you ascend to the next rank. However, to unlock the difficulty, you must reach the required Trailblaze Level by grinding through some of the recurring weekly and daily content.

Likewise, you are required to reach Trailblaze Level 60 to unlock the Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Five. However, the domain will put you through a challenging battle, so it is advisable to prepare your characters accordingly to secure the final victory.

Honkai Star Rail guide: Reaching Equilibrium Level 5

Assuming you have completed all the existing quests, your only options are Daily Training, Simulated Universe, and Calyxes to generate a fixed amount of experience points. Hence, it will take some time to complete the journey to Trailblaze Level 60 in Honkai Star Rail.

However, HoYoverse will eventually pump out various missions and regions, which will lubricate the ascension process.

Stepping on the Trailblaze Level 60 mark will promptly unlock the Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Five at the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone area on “Jarilo VI," containing two elite opponents. The following section details how to complete the encounter to unlock Equilibrium Level 5.

Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Five explored

Image showing the elite enemies from the Trial of the Equilibrium Part 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the Equilibrium trial part five in Honkai Star Rail, a Level 70 Decaying Shadow will appear as one of the elite enemies from the domain. It will be backed up by a couple of Imaginary Weavers that can overwhelm you with massive AoE damage as long as they are on the field. Hence, it is advisable to take them out at the beginning of the battle.

With the goons out of the way, the elite will put some extra pressure, using heavier attacks. Moreover, watch out for its signature bans that can execute a follow-up Retribution damage every time your character uses a Basic ATK or Skill. However, with a proper assortment of DPS and support units in your active team, you should be able to take it down with relative ease.

Lastly, Silvermane Lieutenant will pose as the second elite on the other side of the arena. He can spawn multiple soldiers and inflict high single-target damage during his turn in the battle. Hence, you can carry a shield such as Fire Trailblazer or Gepard to keep your primary DPS protected. Like the previous encounter, try to remove the soldiers before locking them on to the commander to avoid getting mauled down from their constant attacks.

On successfully defeating the enemies, a “Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Five complete” message should appear on your screen, unlocking the new difficulty in Honkai Star Rail. You should also receive 45x Stellar Jades, 6000 Credits, and a few other resources as a completion reward.

