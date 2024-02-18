How to get essence stones in Whiteout Survival

Essence stones in Whiteout Survival are important in-game items used to upgrade mythical hero gear for increased power and strength. While these items may initially seem elusive, there are strategic avenues using which players can acquire these coveted stones in the glacier-apocalypse world of Whiteout Survival. There are various ways in which a player can get these stones.

In this guide, we'll group them into two main methods based on their availability period, be it on a daily basis or during special monthly events.

Daily endeavors to collect essence stones in Whiteout Survival

1) Shops

For those seeking a consistent influx of essence stones in their daily endeavors, the shop menus stand as the foremost avenue. Within the intricate labyrinth of shops lies the promise of essence stones, each shop offering varying quantities at different price points.

The Mystery Shop, Arena Shop, VIP Shop, and Foundry Shop are the four types of shops in Whiteout Survival where these valuable stones are available for purchase. These shops frequently feature enticing offers, making them prime destinations for acquiring essence stones.

2) Bear Hunt event

The Bear Hunt Event offers an amazing opportunity for gamers to acquire these essence stones in Whiteout Survival. Participating in this event helps get free stones as a reward. Depending on the ferocity of their prowess, players can earn between 1 to 12 essence stones. Harness your skills and unleash devastation upon formidable foes to claim more rewards.

3) Chests

For those seeking a more expedited approach, custom armament chests within the top-up center offer essence stone packages for purchase. These armament chests usually contain large amounts of essence stones. Choose from various packages, ranging from modest to monumental, with the largest containing 360 essence stones.

Monthly source of essence stones in Whiteout Survival

Mia's Fortune Hut event is usually held every month and it provides an ample supply of essence stones that players need to sustain through the month.

Luck plays a vital role in this event as the number of essence stones that the players can earn depends on the crystal ball that players select. If you're lucky, you might unveil the jackpot, containing wealth of essence stones.

In conclusion, the acquisition of essence stones in Whiteout Survival is a multifaceted endeavor, including both daily pursuits and monthly opportunities. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, adhering to the methods outlined above ensures that you never face the scarcity of essence stones.

When you have enough of these items in store, you can check out the article on how to use essence stones in Whiteout Survival to unlock the full potential of mythical hero gear in the game.

