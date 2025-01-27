How to get EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins

EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins will be the set of armaments that you will use the most in your very first playthrough of the game. These are the most common items you will get while fighting through the battlefields of Ancient China. EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins have a better Attack stat and a higher grade than common ones.

This article will go over everything that you need to know about the EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

What are EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins and how to get them?

EX Weapons can be obtained by various methods (Image via KOEI TECMO)

EX Weapons are stronger variants of the default ones that you can obtain in the game. They will have higher grade and attack power compared to their base variants. These will generally be ones you will use throughout your very first playthrough, as Ultimate Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins cannot be obtained without the Ultimate Warrior difficulty.

Here are all the methods that give you EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Shops

You can find weapon shops across the various cities in the different provinces of Ancient China. These sell you different types of armaments, and you can often find EX Weapons among those.

EX Weapons are very common; you can purchase them from shops once you reach a decent Proficiency Rank by progressing through the campaign. Make sure to check each city as you travel through the lands to find what's on offer in the shops.

Campaign

Completing the various battles in the main campaign is another great method of farming for any weapons, including EX ones. You will obtain various armaments during the battle, some of which will be EX Weapons.

All available EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Below you can find a list of all the EX Weapons that you can obtain.

Longsword EX

General’s Sword EX

Commander’s Sword EX

Recruit’s Spear EX

Dragon Spear EX

Iron Fists EX

Battle Gauntlets EX

Bladed Hoops EX

Crimson Orchids EX

Gleaming Fangs EX

Crushing Falchion EX

Gnashing Fang EX

Battle Staff EX

Red Rush Staff EX

Basilisk Staff EX

Twin Falcon Pikes EX

Twin Eagle Pikes EX

Iron Viper Lance EX

Serpent Spear EX

Long Halberd EX

Crescent Blade EX

Sky Piercer EX

Sky Crusher EX

These are all the available EX Weapons you can obtain by various methods in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

