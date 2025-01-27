How to get EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins

EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins
EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins are stronger versions of the base variants (Image via KOEI TECMO)

EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins will be the set of armaments that you will use the most in your very first playthrough of the game. These are the most common items you will get while fighting through the battlefields of Ancient China. EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins have a better Attack stat and a higher grade than common ones.

This article will go over everything that you need to know about the EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

What are EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins and how to get them?

EX Weapons can be obtained by various methods (Image via KOEI TECMO)
EX Weapons can be obtained by various methods (Image via KOEI TECMO)

EX Weapons are stronger variants of the default ones that you can obtain in the game. They will have higher grade and attack power compared to their base variants. These will generally be ones you will use throughout your very first playthrough, as Ultimate Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins cannot be obtained without the Ultimate Warrior difficulty.

Here are all the methods that give you EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Shops

You can find weapon shops across the various cities in the different provinces of Ancient China. These sell you different types of armaments, and you can often find EX Weapons among those.

EX Weapons are very common; you can purchase them from shops once you reach a decent Proficiency Rank by progressing through the campaign. Make sure to check each city as you travel through the lands to find what's on offer in the shops.

Campaign

Completing the various battles in the main campaign is another great method of farming for any weapons, including EX ones. You will obtain various armaments during the battle, some of which will be EX Weapons.

All available EX Weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Below you can find a list of all the EX Weapons that you can obtain.

  • Longsword EX
  • General’s Sword EX
  • Commander’s Sword EX
  • Recruit’s Spear EX
  • Dragon Spear EX
  • Iron Fists EX
  • Battle Gauntlets EX
  • Bladed Hoops EX
  • Crimson Orchids EX
  • Gleaming Fangs EX
  • Crushing Falchion EX
  • Gnashing Fang EX
  • Battle Staff EX
  • Red Rush Staff EX
  • Basilisk Staff EX
  • Twin Falcon Pikes EX
  • Twin Eagle Pikes EX
  • Iron Viper Lance EX
  • Serpent Spear EX
  • Long Halberd EX
  • Crescent Blade EX
  • Sky Piercer EX
  • Sky Crusher EX

These are all the available EX Weapons you can obtain by various methods in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

