How to get the exclusive Matte Black Master Chief skin in Fortnite

After Kratos from the PlayStation exclusive, God of War, Fortnite has welcomed Master Chief from Halo, the Xbox exclusive.

Fortnite, being one of the first multiplayer games to emphasize crossplay, has now bridged the gap between two icons from Xbox and PlayStation. With the option of having both Kratos and Master Chief on the same team, Epic Games might have taken the next major step to uniting these two console communities using Fortnite.

Defender of humanity and destroyer of alien ringworlds, the Master Chief arrives as the next Hunter to the Island.



Grab The Master Chief Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/tutqZSyJFI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2020

Much like how PlayStation players can unlock a unique style for Kratos by playing the game on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S players can unlock an exclusive Matte Black style for Master Chief. However, the same does not apply to players on previous-gen consoles.

Here's everything that fans need to know about the Matte Black edition of the Master Chief skin in Fortnite.

Matte Black Master Chief skin in Fortnite

Players must note that the default Master Chief skin must be in their Fortnite inventory to unlock the Matte Black style. The Master Chief skin is available as a standalone and an entire bundle in the item shop.

The standalone Master Chief skin is priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, whereas the entire bundle costs 2,600 V-Bucks. The latter also contains the Pelican Glider, a miniature version of the Pelican Carrier, and the Battle Legends back-bling.

Once players have the Master Chief skin equipped, all they need to do is queue into a game of Fortnite on either the Xbox Series X or Series S. After completing one match with the skin equipped on one of the mentioned consoles, players would have unlocked the Matte Black style for the Halo legend.

This promotional offer will run through Christmas, giving players enough time to complete one match of Fortnite and unlock the Matte Black Master Chief skin.

The community has loved this latest addition in the Fortnite Universe, as Twitter was buzzing with appreciation for skin variant.