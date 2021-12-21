How to get exclusive 'Wheel of Time' gear for free in New World

Amazon Games will be allowing New World fans to get their hands on exclusive in-game merchandise centered around The Wheel of Time television series.

Fans of the MMORPG will be in for a treat this holiday season as this will be a one-of-a-kind event in New World. Players can acquire exclusive gear consisting of weapons and armor.

The rewards will be part of the Winter Convergence festival and players will only be able to receive them through Twitch drops.

The New World website states:

“The more you watch, the more you earn. Watch seven cumulative hours of New World 'Drops Enabled' streams between December 23 at 9:00 pm PT and January 12, 2022, at midnight PT to earn all items in the Drop.”

The Twitch stream event will include “watch-along parties” for The Wheel of Time season 1 finale hosted on the platform. Fans only need to watch seven cumulative hours to earn all the in-game collectibles.

'Wheel of Time' inspired gear is up for grabs in New World

New World players will first need to sign in to their Twitch account and link it to their New World profile to be eligible for the rewards. Enable the Twitch drops feature before watching the stream when the event starts. Otherwise, you will not be able to receive exclusive in-game items.

Image via New World

The rewards in question will be themed around the new Amazon Prime show The Wheel of Time. Some of the collectibles include:

Tam’s heron-marked blade, which is a barbed sword that is wielded by the “villainous Trollocks”

Cloaks that the Red Ajah wears

Cloaks that the Children of the Light organization wear

Egwene’s outfit

Nynaeve’s outfit

Apart from the rewards mentioned above, New World players will also get their hands on a crest with the Wheel of Time ouroboros logo.

Image via New World

With the event ending on January 12, 2022, players have a lot of time to get the New World Twitch drops.

