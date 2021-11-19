5 best New World builds for solo players

When it comes to offering versatile gameplay options, New World does an excellent job of that as it does not restrict players with a set build path or class.

Amazon Games’ MMORPG allows players to tinker around with a variety of weapons and builds, as it only costs a very small amount of Azoth to respect both attributes and weapon skills.

New World has a lot to offer players, and it even allows solo play for those who do not want to go into the hassle of making a party or participate in faction/guild wars. From dungeon crawling to crafting rare items, to taking on a hoard of enemy mobs, there is a lot that players can do solo.

Hence, for those who would like to experience the MMORPG without having to worry about its multiplayer aspect, today’s article will talk about some of the best solo builds that are currently meta in the New World.

5 best solo builds in New World

1) The Berserker (Hatchet + Warhammer)

Image via KaidGames2

This is a complete strength build that allows a fair bit of mobility, along with an insanely high DPS output. When it comes to the attributes, New World players will need to invest in the Strength and Constitution line in a 3:1 ratio, which provides both weapons scaling and a bit of innate tankiness.

As Strength is the primary scaling attribute for both the Hatchet and the Warhammer, investing in it completely is the best course of action.

Additionally, when it comes to armor, it’s recommended to go for a light set because of the additional damage buff that it provides, and the mobility to dodge enemy attacks.

Image via New World

This build does very well in both PVE and PVP situations with the Hatchet doing exceedingly well in 1v1 encounters, and the Warhammer being very reliable against mobs because of its AOE skills.

However, the build does lack ranged options and will not do well against those who boast a more ranged build. Mages and builds that champion the Musket and Bow will be able to kite it out and whittle down the Berserker build.

Image via KaidGames2

While turning the Hatchet’s block into an Aimed Throw can bring in a bit of quality-of-life, it’s not going to solve the issue outright.

2) The Trapper Zoner (Spear + Musket)

Image via KaidGames2

The Trapper Zoner build champions both the Spear and Musket. Coupled with that, when it comes to attribute distribution, it’s going to be very similar to that of the Berserker build. But instead of putting points in Strength, all Attributes investments will be in Dexterity and Constitution on a 3:1 ratio.

Dexterity is the primary scaling attribute for both Spear and Musket. This makes the duo a force to reckon with in both PBE and PVE.

But unlike the Berserker build, the Musket offers great ranged options and the Trapper skill is helpful in keeping the enemy at bay.

Image via New World

But the Trapper Zoner lacks significant AOE damage and can struggle against mobs if kiting is not done right. While skills like the Sweep and Sticky Bomb do help out to an extent, it’s not as reliable. Additionally, it’s advisable that players pick off enemies one by one, and whittle down their health with the Musket before dealing the final blow with the Spear.

Image via KaidGames2

The build will rely solely on critical chance and critical hits, hence adorning a light set is highly recommended to boost damage.

3) The Undying (Hatchet + Life Staff)

Image via KaidGames2

The Undying build in New World is one of the easiest to pull off, and it’s recommended for those who want to have a more casual time playing the game solo. The Hatchet and Life Staff combo makes the player unkillable in both PBE and PVP.

There are two ways that players can go about making this build: either investing in Focus and Constitution in a 3:1 ratio or putting 100 points in Strength, 250 in Focus, and 100 in Constitution.

Image via New World

The Undying isn't the best at eliminating, as it is severely lacking in damage, which makes taking down enemies a very lengthy process. So for those who are struggling to take down mobs, they can put in 100 points in Strength just to boost the Hatchet damage a bit more.

Image via KaidGames2

The build is quite strong and can be of great aid to party members if players decide to do some dungeon quests and expeditions with a random, makeshift team.

4) The Reaper Tank (Great Axe + Hatchet)

Image via KaidGames2

For New World players looking for a more tanky build for solo play, the Great Axe and the Hatchet combo can be extremely beneficial. By splitting the attribute points right down the middle with 200 invested in both Strength and Constitution, players can get the best of both DPS and resistances.

Image via New World

For the Reaper Tank, heavy armor sets are recommended. Its playstyle revolves around standing and dishing out damage while absorbing everything that the enemy throws at them.

Unlike the Berserker build, which relies heavily on timely dodges and kiting, the Undying’s heavy armor passive will not allow players much mobility during combat, hence stacking up on resistance potions is highly recommended.

Image via KaidGames2

Additionally, as the weapon duo lacks ranged options, it’s better to switch out the Hatchet’s block with a throw.

5) The Nimble Hunter (Bow + Spear)

Image via KaidGames2

The Nimble Hunter build will be a lot like the Trapper Zoner, however, this combo comes with a bit more functionality, because of just how versatile the Bow is compared to the Musket.

While the Bow will not be able to put in the same amount of DPS as that of Musket, its strengths lie in allowing players to stack up debuffs and move around a lot during combat.

Image via New World

Kiting with the Bow is unparalleled, and investing completely in the Dexterity line makes it the best-ranged weapon in the hands of skilled New World players.

Image via KaidGames2

Going light armor is the best course of action for this, however, the build is very squishy, and unlike the Trapper Zoner, the Nimble Hunter has a much tougher time at maintaining distance from the enemy. All in all, it’s a very fun playstyle to tinker with.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi