The best Hatchet build in New World

Proper weapon builds in New World could be the difference between life and death in the wilds of Aeternum.

One melee weapon that has seen widespread use since the full launch of New World is the Hatchet. The ax may be small, but it has proven to be plenty mighty with high DPS and durability.

The Hatchet is an exceptional weapon for novice players in New World. If you are just starting, pick up the Hatchet, and use the best build for PVE and PVP situations.

Berserk, Feral Rush, etc., part of best build in New World for Hatchet

The Hatchet is beginner-friendly, with its best build being strong for PVE melee DPS and PVP battles. It focuses on useful skills from all three skills from the Berserker tree.

The leveling with this New World build is straightforward, and will see you using Berserk, Feral Rush, and Raging Torrent. Along with that, there will be some skills snagged from the Throwing Tree.

Berserk

Berserk will be the first skill acquired. While active, you will receive a 20% damage boost. It lasts 12 seconds or until the Hatchet is swapped out. It comes with an 18-second cooldown.

The skills gained from the Berserk line are:

On the Hunt : Grants a 20% Haste while Berserk is active.

: Grants a 20% Haste while Berserk is active. Berserking Refresh : Heals 10% of your max health every four seconds while Berserk is active.

: Heals 10% of your max health every four seconds while Berserk is active. Berserking Purge : This skill removes crowd control effects upon activating Berserk.

: This skill removes crowd control effects upon activating Berserk. Uninterruptible Berserk: Grant immunity to staggers and ensures attacks are uninterrupted while Berserk is active.

Feral Rush

Feral Rush is an ability that sends you leaping forward up to 5 meters with a two-hit attack. The first deals 115% weapon damage, while the second deals 130%. It has a cooldown of 12 seconds.

Only one additional skill will come from the Feral Rush tree:

Dispatch: Increases Feral Rush's damage by 20% against targets that are below 30% health.

The Hatchet's best build paths for Berserker and Throwing in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

Raging Torrent

Raging Torrent goes through four fast attacks dealing 90% weapon damage with each strike. It has a 15-second cooldown, making it one of the lower cooldowns for the Hatchet in New World.

There are two skills from Raging Torrent obtained:

Aggressive Approach : Grants a 20% Haste for six seconds when Raging Torrent makes contact with an enemy.

: Grants a 20% Haste for six seconds when Raging Torrent makes contact with an enemy. Final Blow: Adds finishing blow to end of Raging Torrent. This is used by pressing the Light Attack button at the end and deals 120% weapon damage.

Passives

There are quite a few Passive skills from the Berserker tree and the Throwing tree for the best Hatchet build in New World. These Passive abilities can be added to the trees whenever you see fit:

Boot and Rally (Throwing Tree) : Restores 10 Stamina when landing Light Attacks or Aimed Throws on an enemy with an active debuff.

: Restores 10 Stamina when landing Light Attacks or Aimed Throws on an enemy with an active debuff. Critical Throw (Throwing Tree) : Enables thrown axes to trigger Headshots and Critical Hits while increasing the Critical Hit chance by 5%.

: Enables thrown axes to trigger Headshots and Critical Hits while increasing the Critical Hit chance by 5%. Enraged Strikes : Increases damage to Light and Heavy Attacks by 20% against enemies under 30% health.

: Increases damage to Light and Heavy Attacks by 20% against enemies under 30% health. Against All Odds : Increases damage by 10% for every enemy within 5 meters.

: Increases damage by 10% for every enemy within 5 meters. Accumulated Power : Grants Empower, increasing damage on your subsequent three successful Light Attacks by 30%. Lasts for three seconds or ends when attacks have been made.

: Grants Empower, increasing damage on your subsequent three successful Light Attacks by 30%. Lasts for three seconds or ends when attacks have been made. Relentless Fury : Grants Empower, increasing damage on the successful Heavy Attacks by 30%. Lasts for three seconds or after four attacks.

: Grants Empower, increasing damage on the successful Heavy Attacks by 30%. Lasts for three seconds or after four attacks. Fortifying Strikes : Grants Fortify, reducing damage taken by 15% after landing three Light Attacks. Lasts for three seconds.

: Grants Fortify, reducing damage taken by 15% after landing three Light Attacks. Lasts for three seconds. Desperate Refresh : Reduces cooldowns by 2% for every successful attack while under 30% health.

: Reduces cooldowns by 2% for every successful attack while under 30% health. Defy Death: Avoid Fatal damage, remain at low health, and have three seconds of invulnerability. It has a 75-second cooldown.

This New World Hatchet build is extremely powerful when all Passive abilities are added to the skill tree. Focus on those, and you will be a damage-dealing nightmare to enemies.

