New World Arcane Repository guide: Crafting recipes and skills

The Arcane Repository is a place New World players can craft magical potions, tinctures, and other items.

Arcana is a skill required in the New World to craft things with the Arcane Repository. The station delivers plenty of magical consumables, such as healing and mana restoration.

There is an Arcane Repository in all of the main settlements found throughout Aeternum in the New World. The higher your Arcana skill, the higher tier Arcane Respoitory you need to visit.

An Arcane Repository guide for New World

An Arcane Repository in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

Tier 1 recipes

Weak Health Potion : Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 1 Medicinal Reagents, and Arcana Level 0

: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 1 Medicinal Reagents, and Arcana Level 0 Weak Mana Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 1 Magical Reagents, and Arcana Level 0

Tier 2 Recipes

Adept Cryomancer's Gauntlet : Requires x5 Iron Ingot, x4 Silver Ingot, x15 Silver Leather, x20 Water Mote, x4 Petrified Wood, and Arcana Level 27

: Requires x5 Iron Ingot, x4 Silver Ingot, x15 Silver Leather, x20 Water Mote, x4 Petrified Wood, and Arcana Level 27 Iron Ice Gauntlet : Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 2 Metals, x6 Water Arcana, and Arcana Level 0

: Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 2 Metals, x6 Water Arcana, and Arcana Level 0 Sparklight : Requires x5 Iron Ingot, x4 Silver Ingot, x15 Timber, x20 Fire Mote, x4 Petrified Wood, and Arcana Level 26

: Requires x5 Iron Ingot, x4 Silver Ingot, x15 Timber, x20 Fire Mote, x4 Petrified Wood, and Arcana Level 26 Iron Fire Staff : Requires x12 Tier 2 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 0

: Requires x12 Tier 2 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 0 Shaman Initiate's Staff : Requires x5 Iron Ingot, x4 Fae Iron, x4 Silver Ingot, x15 Timber, x20 Life Mote, and Arcana Level 25

: Requires x5 Iron Ingot, x4 Fae Iron, x4 Silver Ingot, x15 Timber, x20 Life Mote, and Arcana Level 25 Iron Life Staff : Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 2 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 0

: Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 2 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 0 Common Focus Potion : Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 2 Water Reagants, and Arcana Level 5

: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 2 Water Reagants, and Arcana Level 5 Common Regeneration Potion : Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 2 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, and Arcana Level 3

: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 2 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, and Arcana Level 3 Common Mana Potion : Requires x1 water, x1 Tier 2 Magical Reagents, and Arcana Level 2

: Requires x1 water, x1 Tier 2 Magical Reagents, and Arcana Level 2 Common Corrupted Coating : Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 2 Offensive Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 9

: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 2 Offensive Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 9 Common Lost Coating : Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 2 Offensive Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, and Arcana Level 8

: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 2 Offensive Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, and Arcana Level 8 Common Angry Earth Coating : Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 2 Offensive Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 11

: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 2 Offensive Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 11 Common Beast Coating : Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 2 Offensive Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 7

: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 2 Offensive Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 7 Common Health Potion : Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 2 Medicinal Reagents, and Arcana Level 1

: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 2 Medicinal Reagents, and Arcana Level 1 Common Ancient Coating : Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 2 Offensive Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 10

: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 2 Offensive Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 10 Common Corruption Tincture : Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 2 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 0

: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 2 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 0 Common Blight Tincture: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 2 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 0

Tier 3 recipes

Obelisk Guard Ice Gauntlet: Requires x10 Sparkling Bone Dust, x1 Vial of Ancient Mutagen, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 60

Requires x10 Sparkling Bone Dust, x1 Vial of Ancient Mutagen, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 60 Amrine Temple Ice Gauntlet: Requires x10 Coagulated Blood, x1 Vial of Ectoplasmic Mutagen, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 60

Requires x10 Coagulated Blood, x1 Vial of Ectoplasmic Mutagen, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 60 Steel Ice Gauntlet: Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Water Arcana, and Arcana Level 50

Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Water Arcana, and Arcana Level 50 Arctic Dusk: Requires x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x15 Rugged Leather, x20 Water Wisp, x4 Whisperwood, x2 Petrified Wood, and Arcana Level 82

Requires x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x15 Rugged Leather, x20 Water Wisp, x4 Whisperwood, x2 Petrified Wood, and Arcana Level 82 Whisper from the Frozen Vale: Requires x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x15 Rugged Leather, x20 Water Wisp, x4 Whisperwood, and Arcana Level 77

Requires x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x15 Rugged Leather, x20 Water Wisp, x4 Whisperwood, and Arcana Level 77 Obelisk Guard Fire Staff: Requires x10 Sparkling Bone Dust, x1 Vial of Ancient Mutagen, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 60

Requires x10 Sparkling Bone Dust, x1 Vial of Ancient Mutagen, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 60 Amrine Temple Fire Staff: Requires x10 Coagulated Blood, x1 Vial of Ectoplasmic Mutagen, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 60

Requires x10 Coagulated Blood, x1 Vial of Ectoplasmic Mutagen, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 60 Steel Fire Staff: Requires x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 50

Requires x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 50 Purest Intentions: Requires x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x15 Lumber, x20 Fire Wisp, x4 Whisperwood, and Arcana Level 76

Requires x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x15 Lumber, x20 Fire Wisp, x4 Whisperwood, and Arcana Level 76 Breach Hunter's Fire Staff: Requires x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x15 Lumber, x20 Fire Wisp, x4 Whisperwood, x2 Petrified Wood, and Arcana Level 81

Requires x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x15 Lumber, x20 Fire Wisp, x4 Whisperwood, x2 Petrified Wood, and Arcana Level 81 Obelisk Guard Life Staff: Requires x10 Sparkling Bone Dust, x1 Vial of Ancient Mutagen, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 60

Requires x10 Sparkling Bone Dust, x1 Vial of Ancient Mutagen, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 60 Amrine Temple Life Staff: Requires x10 Coagulated Blood, x1 Vial of Ectoplasmic Mutagen, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 60

Requires x10 Coagulated Blood, x1 Vial of Ectoplasmic Mutagen, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 60 Corrupted Life Staff: Requires x2 Fae Iron, x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x4 Voidmetal, x15 Lumber, x20 Life Wisp, and Arcana Level 80

Requires x2 Fae Iron, x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x4 Voidmetal, x15 Lumber, x20 Life Wisp, and Arcana Level 80 Steel Life Staff: Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 50

Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 3 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 50 Gaia's Whim: Requires x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x4 Voidmetal, x15 Lumber, x20 Life Wisp, and Arcana Level 75

Requires x5 Steel Ingot, x4 Gold Ingot, x4 Voidmetal, x15 Lumber, x20 Life Wisp, and Arcana Level 75 Strong Beast Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 3 Offensive Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 57

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 3 Offensive Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 57 Strong Lost Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Offensive Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, and Arcana Level 58

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Offensive Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, and Arcana Level 58 Strong Ancient Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Offensive Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 60

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Offensive Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 60 Strong Angry Earth Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Offensive Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 61

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Offensive Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 61 Strong Health Potion: Requires x1 water, x1 Tier 3 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 50

Requires x1 water, x1 Tier 3 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 50 Strong Regeneration Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Medicinal Reagents, x1 life Reagents, and Arcana Level 53

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Medicinal Reagents, x1 life Reagents, and Arcana Level 53 Strong Encumbrance Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Tier 3 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 56

Requires x1 Water, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Tier 3 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 56 Strong Mana Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Magical Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 52

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Magical Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 52 Strong Endurance Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Tier 3 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 54

Requires x1 Water, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Tier 3 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 54 Strong Focus Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Spirit Reagents, x1 Tier 3 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 55

Requires x1 Water, x1 Spirit Reagents, x1 Tier 3 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 55 Strong Angry Earth Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 62

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 62 Strong Beast Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 62

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 62 Life Wisp: Requires x5 Life Mote and Arcana Level 25

Requires x5 Life Mote and Arcana Level 25 Soul Wisp: Requires x5 Soul Mote and Arcana Level 25

Requires x5 Soul Mote and Arcana Level 25 Air Wisp: Requires x5 Air Mote and Arcana Level 25

Requires x5 Air Mote and Arcana Level 25 Fire Wisp: Requires x5 Fire Mote and Arcana Level 25

Requires x5 Fire Mote and Arcana Level 25 Earth Wisp: Requires x5 Earth Mote and Arcana Level 25

Requires x5 Earth Mote and Arcana Level 25 Death Wisp: Requires x5 Death Mote and Arcana Level 25

Requires x5 Death Mote and Arcana Level 25 Water Wisp: Requiresx5 Water Mote and Arcana Level 25

Requiresx5 Water Mote and Arcana Level 25 Strong Arcane Absoprtion Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 63

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 63 Strong Nature Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 63

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 63 Strong Blight Tincture: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 50

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 50 Strong Lost Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 62

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 62 Strong Lightning Absoprtion Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 64

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 64 Strong Voi Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 65

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 65 Strong Corrupted Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, and Arcana Level 62

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, and Arcana Level 62 Strong Corruption Tincture: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 50

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 50 Strong Fire Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 62

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 62 Strong Ancient Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 62

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 3 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 62 Strong Corrupted Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 3 Offensive Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 59

Tier 4 recipes

Deepwatcher Ice Gauntlet: Requires x10 Corrupted Talisman, x1 Corrupted Treatise, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 110

Requires x10 Corrupted Talisman, x1 Corrupted Treatise, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 110 Shipyard Sentinel Ice Gauntlet: Requires x10 Jade Collar, x1 Jade Talisman, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 110

Requires x10 Jade Collar, x1 Jade Talisman, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 110 Brine of the Frosty Shore: Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Layered Leather, x20 Water Essence, x2 Scalecord, x4 Ebonwood, and Arcana Level 147

Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Layered Leather, x20 Water Essence, x2 Scalecord, x4 Ebonwood, and Arcana Level 147 Starmetal Ice Gauntlet: Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Water Arcana, and Arcana Level 100

Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Water Arcana, and Arcana Level 100 Subduer's Wrath: Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Layered Leathers, x20 Water Essence, x4 Quillbark, x2 Scalecord, and Arcana Level 137

Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Layered Leathers, x20 Water Essence, x4 Quillbark, x2 Scalecord, and Arcana Level 137 Deepwatcher Fire Staff: Requires x10 Corrupted Talisman, x1 Corrupted Treatise, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 110

Requires x10 Corrupted Talisman, x1 Corrupted Treatise, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 110 Shipyard Sentinel Fire Staff: Requires x10 Jade Collar, x1 Jade Talisman, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 110

Requires x10 Jade Collar, x1 Jade Talisman, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 110 Starmetal Fire Staff: Requires x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 100

Requires x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 100 Magma Core Staff: Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Wyrdwood Planks, x20 Fire Essence, x2 Scalecord, x4 Ebonwood, and Arcana Level 146

Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Wyrdwood Planks, x20 Fire Essence, x2 Scalecord, x4 Ebonwood, and Arcana Level 146 Insatiable Want: Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Wyrdwood Planks, x20 Fire Essence, x4 Quillbark, x2 Scalecord, and Arcana Level 136

Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Wyrdwood Planks, x20 Fire Essence, x4 Quillbark, x2 Scalecord, and Arcana Level 136 Deepwatcher Life Staff: Requires x10 Corrupted Talisman, x1 Corrupted Treatise, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 110

Requires x10 Corrupted Talisman, x1 Corrupted Treatise, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 110 Shipyard Sentinel Life Staff: Requires x10 Jade Collar, x1 Jade Talisman, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 110

Requires x10 Jade Collar, x1 Jade Talisman, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 110 Devout Worry: Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Wyrdwood Planks, x4 Blessed Crucible, x20 Life Essence, x2 Glintstrands, and Arcana Level 135

Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Wyrdwood Planks, x4 Blessed Crucible, x20 Life Essence, x2 Glintstrands, and Arcana Level 135 Starmetal Life Staff: Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 100

Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 4 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 100 Balance of Life: Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Wyrdwood Planks, x4 Azurite Chunk, x20 Life Essence, x2 Glintstrands, and Arcana Level 145

Requires x5 Starmetal Ingot, x4 Platinum Ingot, x15 Wyrdwood Planks, x4 Azurite Chunk, x20 Life Essence, x2 Glintstrands, and Arcana Level 145 Powerful Beast Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 4 Offensive Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 107

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 4 Offensive Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 107 Powerful Lost Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 4 Offensive Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 108

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 4 Offensive Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 108 Powerful Angry Earth Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 112

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 112 Powerful Ancient Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 4 Offensive Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 110

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 4 Offensive Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 110 Powerful Corrupted Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 4 Offensive Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 109

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 4 Offensive Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 109 Powerful Lightning Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 114

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 114 Powerful Ancient Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 112

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 112 Powerful Void Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 115

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 115 Powerful Beast Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level Unknown

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level Unknown Earth Essence: Requires x4 Earth Wisp and Arcana Level 75

Requires x4 Earth Wisp and Arcana Level 75 Powerful Arcane Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 113

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 113 Powerful Corrupted Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 112

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 112 Powerful Angry Earth Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 4 Offensive Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 111

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 4 Offensive Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 111 Life Essence: Requires x4 Life Wisp and Arcana Level 75

Requires x4 Life Wisp and Arcana Level 75 Powerful Mana Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Magical Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 102

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Magical Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 102 Powerful Focus Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Water Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 105

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Water Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 105 Powerful Encumbrance Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Earth Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 106

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Earth Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 106 Powerful Blight Tincture: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 100

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 100 Powerful Fire Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 112

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 112 Powerful Lost Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 112

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 112 Powerful Health Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 100

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 100 Powerful Endurance Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Air Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 104

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Air Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, and Arcana Level 104 Powerful Corruption Tincture: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 103

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 103 Powerful Regeneration Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 103

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 103 Soul Essence: Requires x4 Soul Wisp and Arcana Level 75

Requires x4 Soul Wisp and Arcana Level 75 Death Essence: Requires x4 Death Wisp and Arcana Level 75

Requires x4 Death Wisp and Arcana Level 75 Water Essence: Requires x4 Water Wisp and Arcana Level 75

Requires x4 Water Wisp and Arcana Level 75 Fire Essence: Requires x4 Fire Wisp and Arcana Level 75

Requires x4 Fire Wisp and Arcana Level 75 Powerful Nature Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 113

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 4 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 113 Air Essence: Requires x4 Air Wisp and Arcana Level 75

Tier 5 recipes

Orichalcum Ice Gauntlet: Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Water Arcana, and Arcana Level 150

Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Water Arcana, and Arcana Level 150 Master Cryomancer's Gauntlet: Requires x5 Asmodeum, x15 Runic Leather, x20 Water Quintessence, x2 Smolderhide, x4 Wildwood, x1 Ice Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 187

Requires x5 Asmodeum, x15 Runic Leather, x20 Water Quintessence, x2 Smolderhide, x4 Wildwood, x1 Ice Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 187 Glacial Rage: Requires x5 Asmodeum, x15 Runic Leather, x20 Water Quintessence, x2 Blisterweave, x4 Barbvine, x1 Ice Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 197

Requires x5 Asmodeum, x15 Runic Leather, x20 Water Quintessence, x2 Blisterweave, x4 Barbvine, x1 Ice Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 197 Garden Keeper Ice Gauntlet: Requires x10 Sticky Vines, x1 Putrid Bark, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 160

Requires x10 Sticky Vines, x1 Putrid Bark, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 160 Lazarus Watcher Ice Gauntlet: Requires x10 Spectral Dust, x1 Metallic Boneweave, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Arcana, and Arcana Level 160

Requires x10 Spectral Dust, x1 Metallic Boneweave, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Arcana, and Arcana Level 160 Rage: Requires x5 Asmodeum, x15 Glittering Ebony, x20 Fire Quintessence, x2 Smolderhide, x4 Wildwood, x1 Fire Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 186

Requires x5 Asmodeum, x15 Glittering Ebony, x20 Fire Quintessence, x2 Smolderhide, x4 Wildwood, x1 Fire Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 186 Enchanted Flame Staff: Requires x5 Asmodeum, x15 Glittering Ebony, x20 Fire Quintessence, x2 Blisterweave, x4 Barbvine, x1 Fire Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 196

Requires x5 Asmodeum, x15 Glittering Ebony, x20 Fire Quintessence, x2 Blisterweave, x4 Barbvine, x1 Fire Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 196 Orichalcum Fire Staff: Requires x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 150

Requires x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 150 Garden Keeper Fire Staff: Requires x10 Sticky Vines, x1 Putrid Bark, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 160

Requires x10 Sticky Vines, x1 Putrid Bark, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 160 Lazarus Watcher Fire Staff: Requires x10 Spectral Dust, x1 Metallic Boneweave, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 160

Requires x10 Spectral Dust, x1 Metallic Boneweave, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Fire Arcana, x5 Wood, and Arcana Level 160 Blessed Wildwood Life Staff: Requires x5 Orichalcum Ingot, x15 Glittering Ebony, x4 Tolvium, x20 Life Quintessence, x2 Wildwood, x1 Life Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 195

Requires x5 Orichalcum Ingot, x15 Glittering Ebony, x4 Tolvium, x20 Life Quintessence, x2 Wildwood, x1 Life Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 195 Echo of Grace: Requires x5 Orichalcum Ingot, x15 Glittering Ebony, x2 Scarhide, x4 Cinnabar, x20 Life Quintessence, x2 Wildwood, x1 Life Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 185

Requires x5 Orichalcum Ingot, x15 Glittering Ebony, x2 Scarhide, x4 Cinnabar, x20 Life Quintessence, x2 Wildwood, x1 Life Crystal Core, and Arcana Level 185 Orichalcum Life Staff: Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 150

Requires x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 150 Garden Keeper Life Staff: Requires x10 Sticky Vines, x1 Putrid Bark, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 160

Requires x10 Sticky Vines, x1 Putrid Bark, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 160 Lazarus Watcher Life Staff: Requires x10 Spectral Dust, x1 Metallic Boneweave, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 160

Requires x10 Spectral Dust, x1 Metallic Boneweave, x5 Leathers, x12 Tier 5 Metals, x6 Life Arcana, and Arcana Level 160 Infused Arcane Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 163

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 163 Infused Lightning Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 164

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 164 Soul Quintessence: Requires x3 Soul Essence and Arcana Level 125

Requires x3 Soul Essence and Arcana Level 125 Earth Quintessence: Requires x3 Earth Essence and Arcana Level 125

Requires x3 Earth Essence and Arcana Level 125 Life Quintessence: Requires x3 Life Essence and Arcana Level 125

Requires x3 Life Essence and Arcana Level 125 Water Quintessence: Requires x3 Water Essence and Arcana Level 125

Requires x3 Water Essence and Arcana Level 125 Infused Angry Earth Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162 Air Quintessence: Requires x3 Air Essence and Arcana Level 125

Requires x3 Air Essence and Arcana Level 125 Infused Nature Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 163

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 163 Infused Corruption Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162 Infused Corruption Tincture: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 150

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, and Arcana Level 150 Infused Lost Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162 Infused Ancient Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162 Infused Beast Ward Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162 Infused Blight Tincture: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 150

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, and Arcana Level 150 Infused Health Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 150

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 150 Infused Mana Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 152

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 152 Infused Focus Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Water Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 155

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Water Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 155 Death Quintessence: Requires x3 Death Essence and Arcana Level 125

Requires x3 Death Essence and Arcana Level 125 Infused Regeneration Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 153

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Medicinal Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 153 Infused Ancient Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 5 Offensive Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 160

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 5 Offensive Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 160 Infused Emcumbrance Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Earth Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 156

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Earth Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 156 Infused Endurance Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Air Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 154

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Air Reagents, x1 Earth Reagents, x1 Fire Reagents, and Arcana Level 154 Infused Fire Absorption Potion: Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162

Requires x1 Water, x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Spirit Reagents, and Arcana Level 162 Infused Angry Earth Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 5 Offensive Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 161

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 5 Offensive Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 161 Infused Corrutped Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 5 Offensive Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 159

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 5 Offensive Reagents, x1 Water Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 159 Infused Void Absoprtion Potion: Requires x1 Water , x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 165

Requires x1 Water , x1 Tier 5 Protective Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 165 Infused Beast Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 5 Offensive Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 157

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 5 Offensive Reagents, x1 Air Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 157 Infused Lost Coating: Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 5 Offensive Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 158

Requires x1 Oil, x1 Tier 5 Offensive Reagents, x1 Life Reagents, x1 Death Reagents, and Arcana Level 158 Fire Quintessence: Requires x3 Fire Essence and Arcana Level 125

This is every New World Arcane Repository tier, its recipes, and the Arcana skill level required to craft the respective recipe. Simply interact with an Arcane Repository and select what you want to craft.

