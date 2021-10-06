How to check if the New World servers are down

New World has become so popular that queue times and server maintenance are a necessity.

Waiting in a queue is not the ideal situation if you want to jump into a game of New World. Unfortunately, players have to wait their turn with such a massive player base.

What if the long wait isn't because of queue times? You'll want to know if you are waiting patiently or are just hanging around when the servers for New World are in fact down by checking the game's website.

New World: How to check if the servers are down

New World server status. (Image via Amazon Games)

The New World servers could be down for a variety of reasons. Too many players could put a strain on the servers and cause a crash. They could be down for maintenance. Or, in the worst case, a hacker took the servers down.

Thankfully, it doesn't seem like the latter will ever happen, but the two other reasons are a definite possibility for server downtime. Not being able to log in isn't enough of an answer.

To make sure the issue isn't on your end, you can check to see if the New World servers are down by going to the game's website or the official New World Twitter account.

The website will give details regarding server status with little icons. You can check the status of every server in the US East, SA East, EU Central, AP Southeast, and US West regions.

New World server status icons. (Image via Amazon Games)

It updates pretty frequently and you will notice the icons next to each server location. A green checkmark means it is online, a red X means offline, a wrench means maintenance, and a gauge means it is full.

The New World Twitter page is where you can learn about the maintenance schedule ahead of time. If you don't want to constantly check the website to see it, just view the Twitter page for downtime updates.

New World @playnewworld Unfortunately, we are having some technical difficulties and need to extend the maintenance for two more hours. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and support! Unfortunately, we are having some technical difficulties and need to extend the maintenance for two more hours. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and support!

If you are trying to queue up in New World, but are getting an error message, it is more than likely that the servers are being worked on. Just check the website or the Twitter and you'll know the situation immediately.

