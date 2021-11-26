5 best New World weapon combinations

One of the most appealing aspects of Amazon Game’s New World is how it does not stagnate players into a class, and neither does it forcefully lock them into a limited set of skills and builds.

The Azoth mechanic is a great way for players to get in and out of new builds, skills, and attributes, and to try their hands on a lot of different playstyles and weapon combinations.

New World allows players to swap between two weapons instantly, allowing for a variety of weapon combinations. Additionally, every weapon in the game, apart from the Life Staff, comes with dual scaling attributes.

This means that the weapon will have a primary scaling attribute and then a secondary scaling attribute. This opens up a myriad of weapon combo possibilities that players can experiment with.

However, when it comes to the current New World meta, there are certain weapon combinations that are a bit more favored than others.

Hence, this article will try to help out those players who are looking for some tried and tested weapon combos that will help them deal with every PvE and PvP scenario.

Top 5 weapon combinations in New World

1) Fire Staff + Ice Gauntlet (Fire and Ice)

Image via New World Fans

This is by far the best weapon combination for players who like ranged gameplay and want to go down the build path of a battle mage.

The Fire and Ice weapon combination relies solely on the Intelligence attribute with a few points in Constitution, it comes with some of the best area of effect (AoE) damaging skills in New World.

Image via New World Fans

It is one of the easiest builds to master and is often recommended for both Faction Wars and some of the most difficult PvE encounters.

However, against certain 1-on1 matches-ups, it can fall short of expectations. Skilled Hatchet users can counter the Fire and Ice build very easily.

2) Hatchet + Warhammer (The Berserker)

Image via New World Fans

Top-tier Hatchet builds and weapon combinations make PvE a breeze, and builds like the Berserker are often hailed as one of the best when it comes to fitting the needs of solo players.

As it combines the two strength weapons of Hatchet and Warhammer, the Berseker excels in 1-on-1 encounters, even when surrounded by a mob of enemies.

Image via New World Fans

Attribute points will be shared in a 3:1 ratio between Strength and Constitution, players will need to boast light armor as this build hardly has much mobility.

This is one of the reasons why it does not do well against skilled Bow and Musket users, as they can very easily kite away from the Berserker while keeping up the damage.

3) Void Gauntlet + Life Staff (The Void Healer)

Image via New World Fans

Void Gauntlets pair the best with Life Staff, as New World’s latest weapon is the only one that has an attribute scaling in Focus, albeit a secondary one.

Much like Fire and Ice, the Void Healer is also all about dealing damage from a distance, while having a very high sustain. However, players can slot in the Void Blade instead of opting for the Oblivion skill if they are looking to provide this build with a bit of melee damage.

Image via New World Fans

For attribute distribution, a 3:1 ratio between Focus and Constitution will do it justice, as the Void Gauntlet comes with a lot of damage as it is. Hence, having points on its secondary scale will not affect the damage output all too often as the sustain provided by the Life Staff provides for a much higher DPS uptime.

4) Bow + Spear (The Nimble Hunter)

Image via New World Fans

The Bow and Spear combination is one of the most balanced in New World, and a lot of players prefer it over the “Spear+Musket” counterpart. The Bow makes it significantly more versatile, offering equal amounts of close-range and mid to long-range damage capabilities.

As the Bow will be championed in the Nimble Hunter build, the attribute points will be going in Dexterity and Constitution in a 3:1 ratio, and not Strength, which is the primary scaling attribute for the Spear.

Image via New World Fans

The gameplay revolves around using the bow to whittle down the enemy’s health bar and then going in for the kill with the Spear.

However, this build is a bit weak against larger mobs, and the lack of proper AoE skills does hurt it under certain situations and circumstances. Otherwise, it’s quite well-rounded and not that difficult to master.

5) Great Axe + Hatchet (The Reaper Tank)

Image via New World Fans

This weapon combination is much like the Berserker. However, instead of solely relying on damage, the build will come with a bit of quality-of-life in the form of sustaining damage absorption.

The Reaper Tank is all about allowing players to stand and dish out an insanely high amount of damage without having to move from the spot. Hence, while it’s perfect for PvE, its PvP capabilities aren’t that good.

Image via New World Fans

To make the build, New World players will need to divide attribute points equally between Strength and Constitution. A medium or heavy armor set is a must, as the Reaper Tank is all about facing damage, not avoiding it.

To make up for the lack of ranged attacks, players can remove block from the Hatchet and slot in the Hatchet Throw.

